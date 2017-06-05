Hampshire crush Warwickshire by an innings to go top of Division One

Hampshire completed a crushing victory over Warwickshire to go to the top of the Specsavers County Championship Division One table.

Despite Ian Bell's 99th first-class 50, i n-form Kyle Abbott and spin duo Mason Crane and Sean Ervine dismissed Warwickshire for 167 as Hampshire battled the rain to claim victory by an innings and 94 runs at the Ageas Bowl.

Abbott claimed the wicket of Bell, one of his four victims, for 68 before Jonathan Trott, who scored a century in the first innings, fell for 23 off Crane to leave the visitors on 104 for four.

Wickets continued to fall steadily and, after r ain held up play for 20 minutes, Zimbabwean Sean Ervine collected the final two wickets to seal victory.

Middlesex and Somerset were forced to settle for a rain-affected draw at Lord's as both sides continue their search for their first win of the season.

The two sides shook hands at 4.50pm, with Somerset on 161 for three, representing an overall lead in the match of 246 runs.

Middlesex began the final day by adding 47 to their overnight first-innings total before being bowled out for 358.

Somerset lost the wickets of Marcus Trescothick, Dean Elgar and James Hildreth in their second innings before visiting skipper Tom Abell, who had registered less than 100 runs to his name from his first four championship starts prior to the match, scored an unbeaten 71.

Bad light after tea forced a short break in play before Somerset battled on to secure 11 points to Middlesex's 10.

In Division Two, Derbyshire's wait for their first win in the championship for nearly two years continues after their fixture against leaders Nottinghamshire ended in a draw.

The visitors were in touching distance of their victory target of 216 before rain ended the contest, leaving them 26 runs short.

Wayne Madsen had led the charge with 61 off only 57 balls, while Gary Wilson contributed an unbeaten 31, but Nottinghamshire were given a reprieve by the poor conditions.

Sussex inflicted Worcestershire's their first defeat of the championship season with an innings victory at Hove.

South Africa paceman Vernon Philander was the pick of the Sussex attack as the 31-year-old picked up three wickets to help the hosts dismiss Worcestershire for 260 after lunch, sealing their second win of the season by an innings and seven runs.

Northamptonshire sealed a dramatic two-wicket victory over Durham with one ball to spare at Chester-le-Street.

With the floodlights on for the last 10 overs and steady rain falling in the final 10 minutes, Northants reached their victory target of 205 as Nathan Buck and Ben Sanderson scampered a bye off the penultimate ball to get the visitors over the line.

Paul Coughlin had given Durham an unlikely hope of victory with two wickets in the final over to finish with match figures of 10 for 133, but Durham suffered their second final-over defeat in a row.