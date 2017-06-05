Our thoughts are with London attack victims, says England boss Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones has sent his team's sympathies to the families affected by the London terror attack.

Jones and his 32-strong touring squad had begun their journey from Heathrow to Buenos Aires when the attack took place and only discovered the extent of the horror on their arrival on Sunday.

Speaking at his first press conference since landing in the Argentinian capital, Jones said: "We found out when we arrived here.

"Each individual is different, there is not a team reaction. Some people are mightily concerned and others are mildly concerned, it just depends on the individual.

"Our sympathy and condolences are with all the families that have been involved in it. Everyone feels for them. They have our greatest support.

"I think everyone obviously is concerned about the welfare of the people involved in it."

With 30 players unavailable for the two-Test series because of injury, suspension or British and Irish Lions call-ups, Jones has taken abroad one of the youngest touring parties ever assembled by England.

The senior squad has a new look with no fewer than 18 uncapped players, many of whom will have a chance to force their way into Jones' plans for the 2019 World Cup.

To help his players get over the 16-hour journey, Jones is adopting a safety-first stance early in the week in the build-up to the opening game against Los Pumas in San Juan on Saturday, which will be followed by the second Test in Sante Fe a week later.

"They're pretty good," Jones said. "We had recovery and a nice dinner out last night and this morning the boys have been in and done some weights and a little bit of skill work and everyone seems pretty good.

"The backs did some catching and passing, the forwards did some line-out skills.

"We'll do a bit this afternoon and tomorrow we've got a recovery day. We're changing the training week a little bit for this tour. We'll have a healthy run on Wednesday."

The England squad will fly out to San Juan on Thursday, when Jones will announce his team, with Sale's cross-code winger Denny Solomona in line to make his debut after fully recovering from an ankle injury sustained in training.