Phil Dollman's Wales tour-ending knee injury described as 'significant'

Wales full-back Phil Dollman's tour-ending knee injury has been described as "significant" following his withdrawal from the squad.

Exeter's Dollman and Scarlets prop Samson Lee have both been ruled out of Wales' Tests against Tonga and Samoa later this month.

Uncapped Dollman was hurt during the Chiefs' Aviva Premiership final victory over Wasps at Twickenham nine days ago.

Lee, meanwhile, also has a knee problem, and he will not travel with the Wales squad later this week ahead of appointments with Tonga in Auckland on June 16 and Samoa in Apia the following week.

Scarlets back Rhys Patchell will take 32-year-old Dollman's place in the squad, with Rhodri Jones deputising for his Scarlets colleague Lee.

Dollman, 32, had been tipped to make his Test debut on tour, but that opportunity has now eluded him.

"The last I heard on Phil was that he was awaiting consultation over a significant injury to his knee," Wales head coach Robin McBryde said.

"I'm not sure what the result of that consultation was.

"It's not ideal for any of the players, especially for Phil and the time that it occurred and the manner that it happened.

"It was a very bitter-sweet day for Phil, having spoken to him on the phone, going from the heights of winning and scoring a try to then picking up this injury. It's tough.

"Samson's knee unfortunately flared up in the Scarlets' game (PRO12 final) with Munster, and it hasn't settled down enough for us to take him to the next level of training."

Wales are without 11 of their front-line players for the Tests - stars like Sam Warburton, George North, Liam Williams and Alun Wyn Jones - due to the British and Irish Lions' New Zealand tour.

McBryde, though, was delighted with last week's training camp in north Wales, which culminated with a game against Welsh Premiership side RGC 1404 that Wales won 88-19 in Colwyn Bay.

"I am so glad we had that time up in north Wales together," McBryde added. "We got quite a bit of work done as a squad and had time to gel as a unit, which is key.

"Places are up for grabs. We made that clear to the players.

"Not only the game in north Wales, but every training session counts. They have to put their hands up in training. Considering how few sessions we have together, that has to be somewhere where we measure people.

"Because that message has been conveyed to the players, they've been able to bring a level of intensity to training, as they want to stake claims for the shirts."

Wales will face Tonga at Eden Park ahead of New Zealand's Lions series warm-up clash against Samoa, before heading to Apia and an appointment with the Samoans.

"It's going to be a step up at Eden Park against a Tongan team that will be fired up," McBryde said. "And then we have Samoa on their home patch.

"Samoa are playing the All Blacks a week before they face us, so that's going to be a great measuring stick for themselves.

"When you play a game at that intensity, the following week tends to take care of itself, with players having a wake-up call. They are going to be coming into a game having played in a Test match at the highest level, so we have to be ready for that.

"You want to measure these players who are going to be given an opportunity in an uncomfortable environment, and I don't think it will come much more uncomfortable than Tonga at Eden Park, and then Samoa in Samoa."