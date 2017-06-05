Shock move by coach helped Simona Halep improve attitude

Simona Halep has credited being dumped by coach Darren Cahill with giving her the impetus to find the form and attitude that could well propel her to the French Open title.

Cahill became Halep's personal coach at the start of 2016 having helped her out previously as part of a role with adidas.

However, after Halep lost to Johanna Konta at the Miami Open in March having been in control of the match, Cahill told her he did not like her attitude and would be taking a break.

Halep took his words to heart and, after they reunited ahead of schedule in Madrid last month, she has lost just one match.

The 25-year-old said: "It meant a lot that he took that decision. It helped me. It was a shock, because I lost my coach.

"He never had something to complain about with my game or about the work that I do, because I'm working, b ut just with my attitude.

"I knew that is the only one thing that I have to change to have him back. So I worked hard, and I changed. I changed pretty fast.

"He told me that we will talk after Paris. And then he liked how I was in Fed Cup, both matches. And then in Stuttgart. So I think when I finished Stuttgart, he said he saw enough, and he's ready to come back.

"T he desire that I had in that moment made him come back and just be ready for me.

"Now I'm happy that I can be positive on court, and I will never be negative like I was in Miami, because I didn't like it when I saw the video, I felt ashamed about what I did. So hopefully it's not going to happen again."

Australian Cahill is one of the most experienced coaches on the tour having previously worked with the likes of Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi.

His shock tactics certainly appear to have worked. Halep, who had been a doubt for the tournament with an ankle injury, has reached the quarter-finals without dropping a set.

She barely put a foot wrong on Monday in thrashing 21st seed Carla Suarez Navarro, who had won all their four previous meetings on clay, 6-1 6-1.

The match had looked set to be the first real test of Halep's title credentials but she was so utterly in control it only lasted an hour.

Halep, who lost in the final at Roland Garros to Maria Sharapova in 2014, said: "I think my attitude helps me to see the game better and to be able to play relaxed and to play more positive.

"I think I am more present on court, and I know exactly what I have to do against each player. I just feel the ball now. I don't want to talk too much about this feeling, because I want to keep it.

"It's amazing how I won today, how I played against Carla. I think everything has changed. Also in my general life. I'm more positive, and it helps me. I don't have bad moods any more."

In the last eight Halep will face Elina Svitolina, who beat the Romanian in Rome to climb to the top of the women's standings for 2017.

The Ukrainian fifth seed engineered a miraculous escape against qualifier Petra Martic, recovering from 2-5 and 0-30 in the third set to win 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Svitolina said she had panicked after experiencing shooting pain in her back 30 minutes before the match.

"I forgot how to win, how to play," she said. "That's why I was a bit struggling.

"I found the way. I changed some things. Maybe it was a little bit too late to change, but I did it and I think it brought me to win the match."

Having been two points away, Martic suffered a dramatic collapse, winning just four of the last 24 points.

"Still the points are running through my head," she said. "It's going to be like this for a while. Probably the whole night. But it's the way it goes."