Sir Ben Ainslie hopeful New Zealand can recover after America's Cup capsizing

Sir Ben Ainslie hopes to see Team New Zealand back in the water to complete the America's Cup challenger semi-final after their boat capsized during the run-in to Tuesday's second race in Bermuda.

After winning the first race against Great Britain's Land Rover BAR syndicate to move 3-0 ahead in the first-to-five contest, the New Zealanders, who had lost the start, were on the first reach when, under strong winds, the boat rose up on its foils and plunged forwards into the Great Sound.

Race organisers confirmed all of the crew were "accounted for and unhurt" as Team New Zealand were left to assess the damage to the catamaran, which was eventually brought back upright and then towed to the shore base.

BAR were awarded the race win as a result of the incident, which now sees them trail 3-1.

The winners of the series are set to progresses to the challenger final and whoever wins that takes on defending champions Team USA for the America's Cup itself.

The Great Britain boat had suffered a broken wing on the first day of the semi-final, which saw the team retire in the opening race and then having to forfeit the second.

Ainslie hopes Team New Zealand will be able to renew their rivalry out on the water.

"All of us sitting here are not going to pass criticism - these boats are incredibly hard to sail and these things can happen - thank God most importantly everyone is fine on the boat," Ainslie said at a press conference broadcast via the official America's Cup YouTube channel.

"I am sure they will recover from that and be out racing tomorrow or the next day."

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling told a press conference the capsize was "was fully our error" as the crew were "trying to get off the start clean", but also confirmed there were no injuries.

Burling, though, believes the "fair bit of damage" to the AC50 - which appeared to include a top section of the wing smashed - was repairable and expects to be able to resume racing should it go ahead on Wednesday if the weather conditions permit.

A forecast for stronger winds could see racing cancelled, and therefore buy Team New Zealand some extra time for any running repairs.

Burling said: "We will bounce back from this, as team this will really pull us together.

"We will get the boat back to 100 per cent at some stage and get back out there, but right now we are assessing the damage."

Despite the problems suffered by Team New Zealand, Ainslie was happy overall with the progress of his crew as BAR eye a recovery.

"It was unbelievable racing in gusts up to 27-28 knots. Certainly, in thirty years of racing boats, it was the most full-on, exhilarating moment I've ever had. It was incredible out there," the five-time Olympic champion said, quoted on the BAR website.

"I liken it to skiing on ice - no holds barred; if you start to slow up and play it safe that's when it is worse.

"When you sail these boats fast it is very rewarding, but in conditions like today sometimes it is not possible. Days like today it is the ultimate team sport."

In the other semi-final series, Team Japan won both runs against Sweden's Artemis Racing to move 3-1 ahead.