British Cycling overhauls its medical services after independent review

British Cycling will appoint a new head of medicine, split their medical team into cure and prevention units and create British sport's first clinical governance committee to maintain the highest standards.

The measures are the result of an independent review of the governing body's medical services that was prompted by UK Anti-Doping's investigation into allegations of wrongdoing within the GB team and its professional road cycling off-shoot, Team Sky.

That investigation is ongoing but it has already emerged that medical record-keeping has been poor, with treatment notes missing, confusion over who has been ordering medicine at the National Cycling Centre and why, and an absence of records to show when drugs have been dispatched to races.

Commissioned by British Cycling, the review was led by English Institute of Sport director of medical services Dr Rod Jaques and he said he was "delighted" his recommendations have been approved by the governing body's board.

In a statement, Jaques said: "I found members I met with from the British Cycling medical team to be competent professionals, working to the best of their abilities within their current structures.

"To ensure athletes are served in ways that best support performance and allow professionals to develop, the review outlines reforms that will bolster both areas and ensure that British Cycling makes changes to ensure the highest standards of professionalism and care."

The changes, which come into force immediately, are part of a wider reforms in response to both the UKAD investigation and an independent review looking at allegations of bullying and discrimination within the GB elite set-up.

That investigation, instigated by ex-GB sprinter Jess Varnish's claims about former technical director Shane Sutton, is expected to publish its findings next week after months of delays.

The huge wait for that report, though, has meant British Cycling has already made sweeping changes in personnel and practice, with a new code of conduct, chief executive, performance director, human resources boss and chairman of the board.

The latter, Jonathan Browning, said: "The creation of the clinical governance committee underlines the importance of having the right people, structures and processes in place so that British Cycling can provide our athletes with best in class medical services."

That committee will be comprised of British Cycling staff, including new CEO Julie Harrington, with external advisors, and will report to the board. The new head of medicine will be recruited and report to new performance director Stephen Park.

The medical team will be divided into a "rider health section", which will focus on reducing the risk of injury, mental health and lifestyle education, including anti-doping, and a "medical services section" that concentrates on care and record-keeping.