Pakistan in the ascendancy as Hasan Ali punishes South Africa

Pakistan bounced back from their India humbling with a fantastic fielding display against South Africa at Edgbaston that leaves them firmly in the driving seat to claim their first victory in the Champions Trophy.

Three days on from an insipid display in a 124-run loss against their neighbours that provoked ire from several commentators, Pakistan, led by Hasan Ali's three for 24, were inspired as they reduced the Proteas to 219 for eight.

Having opted to bat, South Africa were first shackled by spin as Imad Wasim, in tandem with Mohammad Hafeez, stymied the scoring rate before the raw pace of Hasan put Pakistan further in charge.

David Miller's battling 75 not out from 104 balls spared the world's top-ranked one-day international side's blushes but they face a mountain to climb to claim their second victory in Group B, having beaten Sri Lanka in their opener.

They found the boundary rope a mere 12 times, Miller himself thrashing only one four and three sixes, but his innings at least gives South Africa something to bowl at against a side who have beaten them in three of their last four ODIs.

This was a Pakistan side low on confidence, however, with former internationals Shahid Afridi and Waqar Younis among those to pillory the porous fielding and toothless batting against India.

Here, though, they came out with plenty of purpose in bright and breezy conditions.

The introduction of spin in the ninth over on a wearing track, into its third usage after plans to play on a fresh surface were abandoned because of the recent bad weather, proved a master stroke as Imad pinned Hashim Amla in front for 16.

Despite a lack of appreciable turn on offer, Imad and Hafeez were proving difficult to get away and the pressure eventually told on the South African batsmen.

First Quinton de Kock missed an attempted sweep off Hafeez to be plumb lbw for 33 while the largely pro-Pakistan crowd were in raptures when AB de Villiers slapped his first delivery in Imad's next over straight to point.

It was De Villiers' first golden duck in his 221st ODI and came at a bad time as South Africa lurched from 40 without loss to 61 for three.

Firmly in the ascendancy, Pakistan were displaying a growing vigour in the field before the introduction of Hasan, after Imad's seven-over burst of two for 18, reaped immediate rewards when Faf du Plessis chopped onto his stumps after a placid 26.

Miller twice planted Hafeez over the long-on boundary but he was playing a lone hand as Hasan removed JP Duminy, caught low at first slip, before bowling Wayne Parnell with successive deliveries.

Having stumbled to 118 for six, South Africa, clad in yellow tops to avoid a colour clash with the green of Pakistan, were indebted to Miller who was continuing to plug away.

He was reprieved by the decision review system on 47 after being given out lbw before moving to a becalmed fifty off 83 balls.

A couple of lusty blows from the big-hitting left-hander, plus a cameo of 26 from Kagiso Rabada, took South Africa past 200 but it is Pakistan who will be the happier of the two teams.