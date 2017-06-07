Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir handed lifeline by chief Paula Dunn

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir could yet represent Great Britain again - even if it is in a coaching capacity, according to the team's chief Paula Dunn.

Weir has been left out of the British squad for the World Para-Athletics Championships next month after saying he would never race again for his country following a fall-out with his coach.

But while the 38-year-old was set to retire after his record-breaking London Marathon victory in April, he is yet to confirm he is finished with the sport.

British head coach Dunn, who announced her 49-strong team on Wednesday to compete at the London Stadium, hopes Weir stays involved, even if it is in a coaching role.

"If he did decides to come back, the door is never shut," Dunn said.

"We would have a conversation between us but all the signals are he is resting up and enjoying his retirement which I think he's earned.

"Could he return in a coaching role? Absolutely. In any event, if you've got athletes who are multi-medal winning - and we haven't got hundreds of athletes in that position - you'd be silly not to utilise that in some shape or form."

Paralympic champions Jonnie Peacock and Hannah Cockroft were both named in the British squad, which will be hoping to exceed the 31 medals won in 2015.

Peacock will be aiming to reclaim the T44 100m gold medal he won in 2013 after missing the Championships two years ago through injury.

While Cockroft will be hot favourite in the sprinting events, having claimed gold in the T34 100m, 400m and 800m in Doha, before repeating the same treble at the Paralympic Games in Rio last year.

Libby Banks, a double Paralympic champion in the T11 100m and 200m, missed out through injury.

"The target is 26 to 30 medals but I always go the opposite way," Dunn said.

"The optimum would be to have all the athletes in Rio competing again and we're minus two because Libby won two medals in Rio. But then we get some extra events because it's the World Championships.

"Hopefully all signs are pointing that we should be able to hit the target. We will aim to get between 26 and 30 and anything after that is going to be a real bonus."

The World Para-Athletics Championships will take place from July 14 to 23 and, for the first time, in the same summer and city as the World Athletics Championships.

"You get spoilt in the UK and London," Dunn said. "On the back of the Anniversary Games in 2013 we went to Doha and in our minds we believed para-athletics had made that step forward.

"It was so disappointing because there was minimal support so I'm hoping this one does a bit of re-kick.

"In the UK it's brilliant, and some of the other nations are definitely building up, but I think we've still got a long way to go to get it to be that global sport. These athletes absolutely deserve that."