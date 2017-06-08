David Warner accuses Cricket Australia of hindering team's bid to beat England

David Warner has suggested Cricket Australia risks unsettling its players before Saturday's pivotal Champions Trophy clash with England by releasing a video which has renewed unease in the ongoing contract dispute.

Warner has been vociferous about his and his team-mates' determination to stand their ground as CA and the Australia Cricketers' Association try - in vain so far - to find agreement before a deadline at the end of this month on a memorandum of understanding for the new pay deal.

Two days before Australia face England at Edgbaston in a Group A match they almost certainly must win to stay in this summer's global tournament, their vice-captain was unable to sound a conciliatory note with his employers.

As he prepares for a fixture also notable as a rematch from the 2013 edition of the same competition - during which Warner caused a stir by aiming a punch at opposing batsman Joe Root following a late-night misunderstanding in a city-centre bar - he made it clear he is unimpressed by the release of the video this week, and comments in it from CA negotiator Kevin Roberts.

Warner has previously questioned whether he and the rest of Steve Smith's team will be available to face England in next winter's Ashes if no common ground can be found to keep their employment contracts intact.

In the video, Roberts described the long-established current payment model as "unbalanced and unsustainable" as a means to help fund grassroots cricket.

Warner said: "We're the ones that have been here putting it through social media, and CA are the guys who have been trying to explain via videos.

"They obviously haven't thought about the process - we've given back almost (Aus dollars) 30million (£17.5million) to grassroots cricket.

"But at the end of the day we're here to win, and if CA want to try and help us win I think they wouldn't be releasing videos like that."

The tourists will be doing their best to set aside distractions.

"We have an important game coming up this week," Warner added.

"That is our focus, and the MoU can wait. But from where we sit as players it's been the same as we've always said - 100 per cent support with the ACA to get to the table with CA."

Warner is set to face another reunion this weekend, with Root.

"If I see him I'll give him a handshake," he said of the Yorkshireman, who was in his sights after dark exactly four years ago to the day following England's victory here on their way to the final.

Combative opener Warner believes he has changed for the better since - and admits experiences like his clash with Root have helped him mature.

"Definitely, becoming the person I am today - and not just the cricketer," the 30-year-old said.

"We all go through periods when young and naive - it's not about stuffing up and moving on; it's about learning the ropes of being away on tour for such a long time.

"There are things you have to think about as a youngster, 'What can or can't I do?'.

"I probably didn't work that out at that stage, but now I have, and have a great balance on and off the field.

"It was a learning curve for me... I was young, and now I'm old - two kids and married."

Warner, known by the nickname 'Bull', has also acquired the more pastoral 'Rev' in more recent times.

The 'Bull' can still stir occasionally, though.

"He can, here and there - it just depends what day you get me," he said.

"Most of the time, I'm probably the Reverend - as they say - but it's about winning games for Australia and being the best person I can around the team and around people outside cricket."

'Bull' or 'Reverend', Warner does not rule out a return trip to the scene of his altercation with Root - as long as the soft drinks are on the house.

"If they give me a couple of free drinks, some diet cokes, and the rest of the boys, they can shout them a table," he said.