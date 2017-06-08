Davie Provan: England's Harry Kane going to be a footballing great

Harry Kane is a future England great and by far and away their biggest threat to Scotland, according to Davie Provan.

The 23-year-old Tottenham striker finished the season as the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals and will almost certainly lead the line in the 2018 World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Provan, capped 10 times by Scotland, is these days a co-commentator with Sky Sports, where he watches a lot of English football.

And in Kane, with five goals in 17 caps, he sees something special in the making.

Speaking at a William Hill event at the national stadium, the former Celtic winger said: "To get 29 goals in that league is an achievement in itself.

"But that's the third season in a row he's scored more than 20, and if you had a wish-list of qualities in a striker he ticks every box.

"He can come towards the ball, he can come in behind. He has a fabulous first touch, scores all manner of goals, left-foot, right-foot, headers, and at 23 his potential is frightening. He is going to be one of the greats.

"I'm old enough to have seen Jimmy Greaves, Geoff Hurst and all these guys.

"I think in the fullness of time he can be as good as any of them, he's that good.

"I played against players like Peter Withe, Trevor Francis, Tony Woodcock, all different types, but Kane ticks all the boxes.

"Most centre forwards, however good they are, have a weakness but I don't see a weakness in Harry Kane's game at all."

Provan, like most Scots, accepts the gap in quality between the two squads while hoping for Scotland's first win over the Three Lions at Hampden Park since 1985.

After five Group F fixtures, England sit at the top of the standings on 13 points, while Gordon Strachan's side are in fourth place with seven points and needing a positive result to keep qualification hopes alive.

"I think we all agree that England have better individual players, but the team with the best players don't always win the game," said Provan.

"Certainly we will have to be at the top of our game and defend much better than we have done so far in this campaign.

"You always have to hold out hope. It's a home game with the crowd behind us."

Provan's caps were won when Scotland were regularly reaching the finals of the World Cup and he was in the squad for the 1982 tournament in Spain.

He was also part of the Scotland side who beat England 1-0 at Wembley in 1981, with John Robertson scoring from the spot.

And the 61-year-old recalls how the victory was achieved without "arguably our three best players".

He said: "That was a huge blow because Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Alan Hansen were preparing for the European Cup final with Liverpool

"I wouldn't say it was a makeshift team, it was still a very good team when you look at the names, but it made the win all the more enjoyable.

"England were odds-on to win. Our supporters were supposed to have been banned because there had been trouble previously at England v Scotland games.

"We were told there would be no Scots fans at the game and, of course, when we came out the tunnel that day it was a sea of Lion Rampants all over the ground. It was a remarkable sight.

"Jock Stein just told me to make sure that Kenny Sansom wasn't going to get any space on that side, so I spent most of the time just going backwards that day.

"It was one of these times when you just had to sacrifice yourself but it was very satisfying, it was great to be a part of it."