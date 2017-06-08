Double gold chance could tempt Alistair Brownlee to compete at Tokyo 2020

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee says the prospect of winning two more gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could tempt him to commit to his fourth consecutive Games.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board meets in Lausanne on Friday to ratify a host of additions to the new Olympic programme, including the triathlon mixed relay.

The 29-year-old Brownlee has shifted his focus towards longer 'Ironman' events since retaining his Olympic title in Rio, and has remained non-committal over going to Tokyo.

But Brownlee admitted the possibility of going to Japan in search of both a third straight individual title and a mixed relay gold alongside brother Jonny could tip the balance.

Brownlee told Press Association Sport: "The decision (on the mixed relay) is pretty imminent and it's a big deal.

"With the potential to win two more Olympic gold medals, that could have quite a big bearing on what I decide to do about Tokyo. It could definitely tempt me back."

Brownlee marked his long-distance debut with victory in Gran Canaria last month, and will make a temporary return to the shorter distance in the Leeds World Series this weekend.

He added: "I'm concentrating on the longer distances at the moment but it was just impossible to resist competing again in my home city.

"The training schedule is not all that different but it remains to be seen what effect my focus on the longer races is going to have on the Olympic distance."

Brownlee's team-mate, former world champion Non Stanford, said she would also welcome the introduction of a mixed relay to the Olympic programme.

Stanford, who finished fourth in Rio behind her then-housemate Vicky Holland, said: "It would be absolutely fantastic for the sport because it's one of our showpiece events.

"In many sports there is gender inequality and it is exciting to be a part of a sport that really values equality and really pushes for it."

A series of other changes are being considered by the IOC including the potential introduction of parkour, three-on-three basketball, and high diving.