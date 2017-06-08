Hal Robson-Kanu withdraws from Wales squad for Serbia trip

Hal Robson-Kanu has pulled out of Wales' crucial World Cup qualifier with Serbia.

No reason has been given for his withdrawal but the 28-year-old West Brom striker has been struggling with a leg injury.

Uncapped Swansea winger Daniel James has been called up as Robson-Kanu's replacement.

Wales posted on Twitter: "SQUAD UPDATE: @RobsonKanu has withdrawn from the #Wales squad and has been replaced by @SwansOfficial winger @Daniel_James_97 #SRBWAL"

Chris Coleman's side travel to Belgrade for their Group D clash on Sunday sitting in third position, four points behind their table-topping hosts.