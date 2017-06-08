Wane hits out at Wigan's 'unacceptable' defending in defeat at Leigh

Wigan coach Shaun Wane admitted his side's "unacceptable" defending cost them dear as they crashed to a shock defeat at struggling Leigh.

Leigh scored eight tries in a 50-34 victory as they beat their near-neighbours for the first time in 33 years.

Wigan responded with seven tries of their own in an entertaining encounter at Leigh Sports Village, leaving Wane in no doubt where to point the finger of blame for the loss.

He said: "It's a tough one to take, conceding 50 points at Leigh, but all respect to them. We are scoring points but our goal-line defence was unacceptable.

"We had a chance at half-time and I thought we could get back in it. But our attitude to defending our goal-line just went in the second half and it cost us dearly."

The defeat left injury-hit Wigan without a Super League win in seven matches but Wane warned his side's critics not to write the Warriors off too soon.

He added: " It's just very, very frustrating. It can't carry on and it won't carry on. We keep coming up with losses.

"I don't want to make excuses because Leigh were good. We have got to train hard and potentially we've got the same team that beat Cronulla (in the World Club Championship) coming back from injury.

"It's alright people looking down their noses at us seeing us in a bad situation but I know what we're capable of and we'll see what happens at end of the year.

"We are a strong group. We know the players that we have to come back (from injury) but everyone in that dressing room knows what we are capable of."

Leigh came into the match having lost 10 of their previous 11 fixtures and were propping up the Super League.

However, they are now above Widnes and coach Neil Jukes was understandably proud of his side's victory - their first over Wigan since 1984.

He said: "I am really pleased. Even through this tough period, the guys have been turning up for each other every week though results might suggest they don't.

"They are a good team, a tough team and they work hard. We have not been far off in recent weeks with the ball in hand in particular.

"We showed a really good mentality and we got rid of a lot of the scruffiness in our game to put an 80-minute performance together."

As well as praising his team, Jukes was also keen to share the plaudits around and highlighted the contributions and roles played by fans, members of staff and Leigh owner Derek Beaumont.

He added: "The staff have been working incredibly hard in this tough period. Derek Beaumont in particular has been outstanding with me and he has understood the journey we are on.

"The fans have been brilliant again and I was glad we gave a performance for them."