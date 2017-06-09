IOC bosses recommend plan to make dual award of 2024 and 2028 Games

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board has unanimously backed a recommendation to award the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time.

The recommendation, which was widely expected, was made by the IOC's four vice-presidents and will now be voted on by the IOC's 94-strong membership at an "extraordinary" session in Lausanne on July 11-12.

After several candidates dropped out because of fears over cost and legacy benefits, only Los Angeles and Paris remain in the race for the 2024 Games and the IOC is desperate to avoid either side from walking away empty-handed.

This has prompted IOC president Thomas Bach to come up with the idea of a dual award, namely giving 2024 to one of the two cities and 2028 to the other.

Paris is believed to be the hot favourite to go first, as 2024 will mark the centenary of the second time it held the Games, with Los Angeles agreeing to wait 11 years for its third shot at staging sport's largest event.

As well as the French capital's sentimental reason for only wanting the 2024 Games, the bidding committee has also said it must be that year for logistic reasons as the land it has earmarked for the Olympic Village will not be available four years later.

LA, however, can wait, as its venues are either already built or in the process of being constructed.

Speaking to reporters in Lausanne, Bach said "talks not negotiations" are under way with the two cities but would not be drawn on suggestions the American city might get "a financial award" for going second.

When asked if this dual award was fair on cities considering bids for 2028, Bach said: "In German, we say it is better to have a small bird in your hand than a big bird on the roof.

"Now, we have two big birds in our hand but I can't see any birds on the roof. They might be flying over it but they haven't landed."

There were also questions about what this decision, if it is approved at the extraordinary meeting in July, would mean for the scheduled IOC gathering in Lima in September, when the 2024 host was supposed to be revealed.

Bach said that was still uncertain and the four vice-presidents have been asked to continue looking at the "technical issues" related to the idea, which is unprecedented in IOC history.

FIFA, of course, has tried this before in 2010, when it gave the 2018 World Cup to Russia and 2022 edition to Qatar. Those decisions, however, have had severe consequences for most of the men who made them, a fate Bach and his colleagues will be very eager to avoid.

The Paris 2024 bidding committee issued a statement soon after the IOC announcement to say it "welcomes" the decision, which it believes is in "the best interests of the Olympic movement".

"Paris 2024 remains totally focused on preparing its presentation to the Lausanne meeting where we will have an opportunity to present to all the IOC members our proposal for centenary Games of passion and purpose," it added.

While the 2024/2028 situation was the key item on the executive board's agenda on Friday, it also approved a raft of changes to the schedule for Tokyo 2020, with 16 new events coming in and one dropped.

Most of these new events will be for women or mixed teams and will mean there are almost equal numbers of male and female athletes at Tokyo 2020.

But these new events, coupled with the five new sports announced last year, mean some sports have had their athlete quotas dramatically reduced.

One of these is weightlifting, which as well as being the only sport to see its total number of events reduced by one, must also make do with 64 fewer athletes - an obvious punishment for the sport's terrible doping record.

Bach said all 28 of the sports featured at Rio have been approved for the 2024 programme with "two caveats".

The first, continuing compliance with the IOC Charter and World Anti-Doping Agency Code, applies to all 28 sports but the second is specifically for weightlifting.

Bach said the International Weightlifting Federation had until December "to deliver a satisfactory report to the IOC on how it will address the massive doping problem this sport is facing".

The former Olympic fencing champion said the IOC had already sent a "strong signal" to the sport by docking one of its events and cutting 64 athletes.

Only athletics saw its quota cut more drastically, losing 105 athletes, and it is interesting these two sports combine for 95 of the 111 positive tests from the IOC's reanalysis of samples stored from the 2008 and 2012 Games.