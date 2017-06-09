IOC to finalise programme for Tokyo 2020 after executive board meeting

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will finalise the programme for Tokyo 2020 this afternoon and it could give British triathlon star Alistair Brownlee the chance to double his Olympic medal haul.

While the number of sports for Tokyo was set at 33 last year, many international federations want to tweak their schedules with new events.

Triathlon is one of several sports that wants to introduce a mixed relay and the prospect of going for two medals in 2020 appeals to double Olympic champion Brownlee, who has been focusing on longer 'Ironman' events.

The 29-year-old Yorkshireman told Press Association Sport: "The decision (on the mixed relay) is pretty imminent and it's a big deal.

"With the potential to win two more Olympic gold medals, that could have quite a big bearing on what I decide to do about Tokyo. It could definitely tempt me back."

New mixed events have also been proposed by archery, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming, synchronised swimming and table tennis, and IOC president Thomas Bach has suggested he approves of the concept as it promotes gender equality.

The most radical ideas, however, are the introduction of a parkour-based event to the gymnastics programme, three-on-three half-court basketball, freestyle BMX and high diving.

Parkour, or freerunning, is a fast-growing sport based on moves from military obstacle courses but its proposed addition to the Olympics has been criticised by traditionalists and parkour enthusiasts concerned about the sport losing its edgy appeal.

Boxing, canoeing, judo, rowing, taekwondo, track cycling and weightlifting have also proposed changes, although this will mean removing existing events, as the IOC wants to keep a cap on the total number of athletes at a Games and the medals available.

All of these proposals will be assessed at a meeting of the IOC's executive board in Lausanne, with an announcement expected after 3pm UK time.

This decision was originally scheduled for the board's July meeting but its agenda is being cleared to deal with the bidding race for the 2024 Olympics between Los Angeles and Paris.

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two candidates left and the IOC is desperate to avoid upsetting either, particularly against a backdrop of cities withdrawing bids because of concerns about costs and legacy benefits.

As a result, t he board will hear a report from its four vice-presidents on the benefits of making a dual award, most likely giving the 2024 Games to Paris and 2028 to LA, which will be confirmed later this year.