Kadeena Cox medals stolen

Double Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox MBE has had two of her IPC Athletics World Championships medals stolen.

Cox, who became the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two sports at the same Games in Rio last summer, left the medals in her car in Prestwich, Bury whilst filming in London on Thursday.

The 25-year-old tweeted: "Got home yest 2 find some1 had got into my car n cause I'd been filming just before my worlds medals where in there! Pls help me find them.

"Don't know what to say really. I'm just gutted. My first worlds medals for both sports, worth more than any amount of money."

Cox claimed gold in the T37 women's 100 metres and T35-38 4x100 metre relay at the 2015 World Championships in Doha.