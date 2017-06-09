Leonid Slutsky appointed new head coach at Hull

Hull have announced the appointment of Leonid Slutsky as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old former Russia and CSKA Moscow boss replaces Marco Silva, who left after City were relegated from the Premier League last season and has since joined Watford.

Slutsky told the club website: "I am delighted to become the head coach of Hull City and I am very much looking forward to the challenge of guiding the club back to the Premier League.

"I already know that this is an important club with a big and loyal fanbase. I've had a good feeling about it ever since meeting (owners) the Allam family and I can't wait to get started next week."