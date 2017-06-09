Lewis Hamilton says it is 'game on' in Montreal ahead of Candian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second best in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen beat him to the top of the timesheets.

Hamilton, who arrived in Montreal 25 points behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel following a weekend to forget at the last round in Monaco, had gone fastest in the opening session at a blustery Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday morning.

But Ferrari, whose charge was spearheaded by Finnish veteran Raikkonen, responded in the day's second running as Formula One's top two teams traded blows once more. Raikkonen's best effort of one minute and 12.935 seconds saw him end the 90-minute session 0.215 sec clear of Hamilton with Vettel just behind in third.

"The Ferraris are looking fast here and as the times show," Hamilton said. "It's super close at the top right now.

"I feel like we are still just a little bit behind the red cars at this early stage of the weekend, but we'll be pushing as hard as we can to close the gap ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

"After a tough weekend in Monaco, the main thing is that our car is already feeling a lot better around Montreal. It should be game on for the rest of the weekend."

For championship leader Vettel, a winner of three grands prix this season, he endured somewhat of a scrappy afternoon. First, the German had a hairy moment when he brushed the so-called Wall of Champions - named after Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve all came a cropper there at this race in 1999 - before he later spun while on a hot lap.

Vettel was not the only driver to struggle, with Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who finished fourth in the order, losing control of his car under braking and spinning across the grass at turn one.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean also span in his Haas on at least three occasions. The third such error provoked a rather angry radio message. "What the hell is going on? I'm starting to get a bit fed up," Grosjean fumed.

He was not the only driver fed up. Fernando Alonso is back in the Formula One paddock this week following his impressive debut at the Indianapolis 500, but his return was hit by further Honda reliability issues which have plagued both his and McLaren's campaign.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, who is out of contract with the British team at the end of the season, was told to park his car at the hairpin following a loss of hydraulic pressure in the opening session.

Alonso waved to the crowd and shared a joke with the track marshals once he was out of the car, but this will be no laughing matter for McLaren, who are the only team yet to register a single point this year.

Alonso returned to the track with a little more than 30 minutes remaining of the second practice session, and managed to haul his McLaren up to seventh in the order, just 1.3 sec off Raikkonen's best time.

There have been some rumblings in the paddock that Britain's Jolyon Palmer could be replaced before the season is over. The 26-year-old was 16th in the order on Friday and half-a-second adrift of his Renault team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

Max Verstappen finished fifth for Red Bull, but it was far from a straightforward day for the Milton Keynes team after the Dutchman parked his car following a gearbox failure, while engine problems restricted Daniel Riccciardo's running in the sister car.

Canadian rookie Lance Stroll, 18, is looking to impress in front of his home crowd, but he finished a lowly 17th. His Williams team-mate Felipe Massa was sixth.