England coach Eddie Jones: Argentina win was a great team effort

England coach Eddie Jones described it as one of the best team efforts he has been associated with after his side came from 31-23 down in dramatic fashion to snatch a 38-34 win over Argentina.

Replacement fly-half Juan Martin Hernandez thought he had won the first Test in San Juan for the Pumas with his drop goal that broke the deadlock at 31-31 but replacement winger Denny Solomona, one of 10 new caps, went over for the match-winning try in the final minute.

"I thought it was an incredible game of rugby," Jones said. "I thought for our guys to win that was a tremendous effort.

"In the end I think we had 10 new caps on there and to show poise and stick to what we needed to do in the circumstances was an unbelievable effort from the young guys.

"When you are playing a full-strength Argentina team, I think it is one of the best team efforts I have been associated with."

Fly-half George Ford contributed 23 points with a try and seven goals from eight attempts while Solomona's late heroics helped make up for a couple of defensive blunders that played a part in Argentina scoring two tries in three minutes to opening up an eight-point lead.

"George Ford was absolutely brilliant," Jones said. "There were guys who made mistakes but they didn't dwell on them.

"Denny made two horrendous errors in defence but got one back. He is going to be doing some defensive work next week. If you see him tackling tackle bags in the streets of Buenos Aires you know why."

Among the new faces, flankers Tom Curry, at 18 the youngest player to start for England since 1927, and Mark Wilson particularly caught the eye.

Jones added: "I thought young Curry did well. He made some errors but got on with it. That was the good thing: they just got on with the next thing.

"I thought Wilson did well, Charlie Ewels ran the line-out well against a good line-out team. Alex (Lozowski) did well and Sladey (Henry Slade) showed some nice classy touches which we have seen sporadically but we saw more of it in one game today."

England will fly back to Buenos Aires on Sunday to prepare for the second Test in Sante Fe next Saturday, with Jones aiming for a whitewash.

"We came here to win 2-0 and that's what we are going to do," he said. "The big thing for young players is being able to back it up.

"It is not easy to have one good performance but good players back performances up. The test for players is how they back it up.

"It's a great result but I am disappointed with the performance - we gave away too many points.

"But we have shown a tonne of team ethic. You know you have got players worth persevering with because they can bounce back like that. The way Argentina play, because they take risks, it gives you the chance to score tries.

"My aim is not to play like that every week, but play with more control and when we have the opportunity to use the ball, we will use the ball."

Ford applauded the effort put in by his England team-mates.

He told BBC2: "That game swung both ways. We were up, we were losing, Argentina were up, Argentina were losing.

"We couldn't quite get a grip on the game in the second half. We managed to get lucky at the end with a good try off Denny but I can't fault the effort there. The boys put a good shift in.

"I think the first game of the tour, it's always nice to start with a win."

Ford had nothing but praise for the contribution made by the new, young faces, adding: "They were running around there like mad men and it's a breath of fresh air playing with those boys. They really put the effort in today.

"We know it will be harder next week so we'll go back, we'll train hard and hopefully put in a better performance next week."