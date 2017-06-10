No changes for England or Australia for Edgbaston showdown

England and their home weather threatened Australia's Champions Trophy elimination in the heavyweight Group A clash at Edgbaston.

Eoin Morgan's men, unchanged after the back-to-back wins which have already sealed their place in Wednesday's semi-final at Cardiff, had the opportunity to put their oldest rivals out of the tournament by completing a group-stage clean sweep.

Australia had to win to sneak a last-four spot ahead of Bangladesh, which meant a forecast for deteriorating weather and therefore the possibility of a third successive no-result for them was a worrying factor.

England chose to bowl first on a cloudy morning against opponents who also stuck with the same team thwarted by the weather in the no-result against Bangladesh at The Oval five days ago.