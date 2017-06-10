Rafael Nadal seeks 10th French Open title to put bad times behind him

Rafael Nadal spent the second week of last year's French Open on a boat with his girlfriend trying to forget about tennis' latest cruel blow.

Having finally found his game after two difficult years, Nadal was struck down by yet another injury, this time to his wrist.

The Spaniard looked heartbroken as he announced his withdrawal after only two matches.

He could not bring himself to watch much of the rest of the tournament, although he did make an exception for the final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

"I was trying to forget a little bit about tennis for a couple of days," he said. "But the final between Andy and Novak was a final that I wanted to see. But before that, after what happened, I needed to turn off a little bit."

Twelve months on, Nadal is healthy, in vintage form and about to face Stan Wawrinka for his 10th Roland Garros title.

After returning prematurely for the Olympics and continuing to struggle with his wrist, he brought an early end to his season.

He recovered in time for a six-week training block ahead of the new season and has been in top form throughout 2017, losing a classic Australian Open final to Roger Federer and then dominating on clay.

"It's no secret," said Nadal. "It's only about being healthy and having the chance to work as much as I want on the things that we wanted to work on.

"If that happens, then the chances to be very competitive and the chances to be playing well are much higher. The problem is during my career I didn't have a lot of periods of this one month and a half without problems."

Should Nadal win, he would extend a record he already holds, becoming the first man in history to win 10 grand slam singles titles at the same tournament.

Only Margaret Court, with 11 titles at the Australian Open, has ever won more.

The signs certainly point to Nadal reaching double figures. He is yet to drop a set and has lost only 29 games en route to the final, the fewest since Bjorn Borg in 1978.

But he is wary of Wawrinka, who had also not dropped a set prior to an epic semi-final against Murray, a match in which he crunched 87 winners.

Nadal said: "I don't care about the games I lost or not, or sets or these kind of things. The only thing I care is I have been playing very well during the whole event, and I was able to win all the matches.

"I am very pleased with everything that happened since the first day that I arrived here.

"Now remains one match against a very tough opponent, and he played a very tough match, so he will be full of confidence for Sunday. And he's a very dangerous player because he can hit the ball very hard.

"I need to play aggressive, I need to play long, I need to try to not let him play from easy positions. If not, I'm going to be in big trouble.

"H e's on a good run. He's in the final. So it's the toughest opponent possible here."

Wawrinka's evolution into a serial grand slam contender has been one of the great stories of this era.

A talented under-achiever, Wawrinka went from never having reached a slam semi-final prior to the US Open in 2013 to having made nine of the last 16.

Three times he has reached finals previously and he has won every one - defeating an admittedly-injured Nadal at the Australian Open in 2014 and Djokovic here in 2015 and in New York last year.

"It gives me the confidence I need," said Wawrinka. "It shows me that I can play my best tennis when I play a match like that. I have done it three times. I know what it takes to win a grand slam tournament.

"Mentally, when I arrive at a big tournament or in a big match, it's like switching off everything in my body except my brain, which I put in winning mode.

"Of course, I can lose, but I think I'm extremely confident about what I do, about how I feel, about all the hard work I have accomplished over the past days, weeks, months, years.

"I know that mentally, when I'm there, it's difficult to beat me."