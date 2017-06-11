Gareth Southgate: England Under-20 glory has 'raised the bar for everybody'

Gareth Southgate led the praise for the England Under-20 team following their World Cup triumph.

The Young Lions beat Venezuela 1-0 in the final in South Korea thanks to a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton forward scored after 35 minutes, and a second-half penalty save from Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman preserved the advantage as Paul Simpson's side became the first England team to become world champions since 1966.

Three Lions boss Southgate and the senior England squad took a break from their preparations for Tuesday's friendly against France to watch the match.

In a video message to the youngsters, Southgate said: " It's been a brilliant experience to follow you from afar.

"All of the senior team were crammed around the laptop watching it as we finished training in France. I can only say brilliant, well done everybody.

"It's a fantastic achievement, you have done everybody proud, yourselves and your families, and also you can see the country has taken note.

"You have raised the bar for everybody. It's great that all the teams who follow you now have something to aim for.

"You have given everybody belief that English players can be successful and you should have great belief in yourselves in what's possible now.

"Congratulations from all of us in the senior team."

Sir Geoff Hurst, whose hat-trick helped England beat West Germany to win the World Cup at Wembley 51 years ago, was quick to congratulate the Young Lions.

He wrote on Twitter: " Well done lads. Fantastic achievement by England u20s. So pleased for them all."

The Duke of Cambridge, the president of the Football Association, added: "Huge congratulations to England on winning the U20 World Cup - high hopes for the future of English football!"

Current and former players also joined in the tributes.

Wayne Rooney, England's record goalscorer, wrote on Twitter: " Congratulations to @england U20's who are World Cup winners. What an achievement lads."

Ex-England striker Michael Owen added: "Fantastic achievement from our young lions. Dispels the myth that we don't produce outstanding talent. Well done lads. #WorldChampions."

Rio Ferdinand tweeted: "Congrats to all the @England u20s lads... some real talent within the squad... let's give them a chance at club level!", and Alan Shearer wrote: " Congratulations @England U20's and Paul Simpson. World Champions. Let's hope the future is as bright for our young stars."

Former England captain Gary Lineker added: "England's Under-20s have won the World Cup. What a brilliant week it's been for the youth of our nation. Congratulations."