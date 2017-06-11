South Africa implode to leave India as favourites to make semi-finals

South Africa capitulated to a total of 191 all out in their Champions Trophy showdown against India at the Oval and face an uphill task to remain in the competition.

A combination of disciplined bowling and poor decision-making put India on top as they moved within touching distance of the semi-finals.

Having won the toss and elected to field, defending champions India did the job with the ball in a Group B meeting where the losers would be eliminated.

While India were strong and sharp with ball in hand, South Africa's batting line-up were slow-starting and paid the price for erratic running between the crease - with a spell of eight wickets for just 51 runs decimating their batting card.

Quinton de Kock's 53 gives South Africa hope of pinning India back but there were failures for skipper AB de Villiers (16) and David Miller (one) as the pair both contrived to be run-out.

Hashim Amla was very watchful, escaping an early run-out attempt as he toiled for runs before falling for 35 off 54 balls.

Both de Kock and Amla survived early run-out chances, with the former dropped by Hardik Pandya as the early runs were hard to come by.

Amla made the most of his latest let-off and cracked a six off Pandya to finally start pushing South Africa forward.

After their slow start, Amla and de Kock began to tick over, only for the former to edge into MS Dhoni's gloves off the bowling of the recalled Ravi Ashwin in the 18th over.

Having seen an lbw appeal against him turned down in the same over he reached his half-century, de Kock was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja off the next ball.

South Africa's one-day skipper de Villiers was next to the crease, having overcome a hamstring scare to take his place in the side.

But he would not hang about as his poor form in the tournament continued and he was run out as South Africa tried to sneak a single.

He had made16 runs off 12 balls but was caught out of his ground as he dived to beat Pandya's throw, only to come up short as Dhoni whipped off the bails.

If that run-out was unlucky, the next - which saw Miller depart for just one as both he and du Plessis ended up at the same end following a lack of communication between the pair.

India were now taking control of the innings and came close to dismissing JP Duminy on just his second ball, with the lbw decision overturned on review as a small edge from the South African number six saved him.

Pandya struck to snare of the wicket of du Plessis (36), who dragged on to leave South Africa teetering on 157 for five.

Jasprit Bumrah replaced Jadeja and was soon among the wickets himself, with Chris Morris top-edging a delivery to square leg to present Bhuvneshwar Kumar with an easy catch and departing for four.

Virat Kohli was enjoying a great day in the field and the India skipper made the right call to challenge a not-out decision against an lbw appeal against Andile Phehlukwayo.

Replays showed no contact with the bat before Bumrah's full toss hit Phehlukwayo's back leg to send him packing for four before Kagiso Rabada (five) swiftly joined his team-mate back in the pavilion having been caught by Dhoni off the bowling of Kumar.

Kumar lined up a hat-trick ball by taking Morne Morkel for a golden duck, as he edged a simple catch to Kholi.

It would not come but South Africa's innings would end in farce as another mix-up saw Imran Tahir run out in the 45th over to leave India a modest target of 192 to reach the final four.