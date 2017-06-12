Chris Coleman targets four wins as Wales chase World Cup qualification

Chris Coleman feels Wales must win their remaining four qualifiers to top their World Cup group.

Wales held Group D leaders Serbia 1-1 in Belgrade on Sunday night after Aaron Ramsey's cheeky penalty had given them a half-time lead.

Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised 17 minutes from time to keep Serbia four points ahead of third-placed Wales with four games to play.

The Republic of Ireland stay second level on points with Serbia after being held 1-1 at home by Austria.

"I think realistically if we want to finish first, (we need) four wins," manager Coleman said.

"If we want to take our chance in a play-off it's at least three wins and a draw.

"Mathematically that's probably what we need.

"But Serbia have to go to Ireland and they have to go to Austria, they can't all take three points.

"The group is still very much in the balance. We're still chasing, four points, but let's see what happens."

Wales will resume their programme at home to Austria and away to bottom-placed Moldova in September.

Joe Allen will be missing for the Austria game in Cardiff after picking up a second booking in the competition.

But at least Coleman should be able to call on Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, who missed the frenetic Belgrade draw through suspension.

"We'll be happier with a point than Serbia, but I've got mixed emotions really," Coleman said.

"We took the lead, but this is such a tough place to come to play and Serbia are a good team.

"I think we learned a lot from Serbia five years ago when we were beaten heavily (6-1 in Novi Sad), so we knew we had to come here and play hard.

"We had a game plan and the players stuck to that, I'm really proud of them.

"I felt at the end we were looking to win it, we had two or three breakaways where it could have been different."

Ramsey's 35th-minute Panenka penalty could not have come at a more apposite venue.

For Czechoslovakia's Antonin Panenka chipped his way into football folklore when he scored the shoot-out winner against West Germany in the 1976 European Championship final in Belgrade.

But not only was Ramsey's spot-kick at the same ground once known as the Red Star Stadium, it was actually taken at the same end.

"I'm pretty sure that he (Ramsey) probably hasn't even seen it," manager Coleman said of the Panenka spot-kick.

"It's identical. It's what we thought as soon as he did it.

"But I don't think that would have been in Aaron's thinking.

"I didn't see that coming if I'm honest with you.

"But I had no doubt he'd score because he's playing with such confidence at the moment, his overall performance was absolutely outstanding."