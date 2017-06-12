facebook icon twitter icon
England call up five uncapped players to face South Africa

England have called up uncapped quintet Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, Mason Crane and Craig Overton for their three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone is among five uncapped players named in England's Twenty20 squad
The five, who have no international appearances between them in any format as yet, are given a chance in a 16-man squad which as expected is missing several Test regulars.

New England Test captain Joe Root and others will instead take part in a day-night round of Specsavers County Championship matches which immediately follows the South Africa series at the end of this month.