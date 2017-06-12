Gary Mabbutt out of hospital after heart surgery

Former Tottenham captain Gary Mabbutt has been released from hospital after undergoing heart surgery, the club have announced.

Mabbutt was admitted to hospital last Monday morning after experiencing chest pains and breathlessness, but a week later the 55-year-old has returned home to continue his recovery.

"Gary Mabbutt has been released from hospital following his heart surgery and will now continue his recovery at home," read a message posted on Tottenham's official Twitter account.

"Gary would like to thank the staff at Kings College Hospital, the Kings College Cardiac team & also Spurs fans for their get well messages."

Mabbutt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17 and in 2011 had to have an operation on a blocked artery to prevent him losing his leg.

The former defender played more than 600 times for Tottenham over 16 years and lifted both the UEFA Cup in 1984 and FA Cup in 1991 with the club. Mabbutt also earned 16 caps for England before retiring in 1998.