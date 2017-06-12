Outgoing Toni feeling honoured after Rafael Nadal's La Decima at the French Open

An emotional Toni Nadal reflected on the end of a remarkable French Open partnership as he celebrated his nephew's 10th Roland Garros title.

Rafael Nadal dominated the tournament and was at his ruthless best in the final, demolishing Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1.

Toni introduced Nadal to tennis at the age of three and has been by his side ever since, guiding him to 15 grand slam victories.

But this will be his last season on tour, with the 56-year-old stepping aside at the end of the year to focus on the family's tennis academy in Majorca.

The tournament honoured its greatest champion with a special banner unfurled in the stands and a TV montage of Nadal's 10 victories.

Toni joined his nephew on stage, presenting him with a replica Coupe des Mousquetaires to mark the occasion.

He struggled to hold back the tears as he talked about the experience later, saying: "Yes there was nostalgia because I prefer so much more to be young.

"But I'm happy. We are lucky in this life because we receive so much more than we thought we would.

"Never I thought my nephew can win 10 times here at Roland Garros. It's unbelievable. It's the last time as coach but I hope I can see more times him playing here."

The victory brought Nadal his first grand slam title since he won his ninth French Open in 2014.

Injury problems were followed by a loss of confidence in 2015 and, just when he had got his game working well again at Roland Garros last year, his body let him down once more.

This time a wrist injury forced him to pull out ahead of the third round and bothered him for the rest of the season.

Finally healthy for a good period of time, Nadal has shown that he remains the undisputed king of clay.

Toni admitted he did feel the pressure of time, saying: " In 2015 he had problems, in 2016 we came here and I thought Rafael could win this tournament and then we have again the problems in the wrist.

"We know every year is more difficult to win a grand slam title. We have to achieve these tournaments as quickly as possible."

But, at 31, it is clear Nadal could win at least another couple of titles - not that Toni is prepared to put a number on it.

"For me ,10 is unbelievable," he said.

Toni has been sharing coaching duties this season with Carlos Moya, the former French Open champion and world number one who also comes from Majorca.

The alliance certainly appears to be working well, and Moya will become become Nadal's primary coach when Toni steps aside.

The 40-year-old, who won his only grand slam title in 2008, is in awe of Nadal's achievements.

"It's crazy," he said. "I think we will never see that again. It's time for us to enjoy the moment."

Nadal and Wawrinka will both now turn their attentions to grass and the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club in a week's time.

Wawrinka's win percentage on grass during his career is substantially lower than on the other surfaces and Wimbledon is the only grand slam where he is yet to reach the semi-finals.

In a bid to address that, the 32-year-old has added Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone to his team for the grass-court season.

He said: "I want to progress. I'm very happy with my team but we had some discussions in order to get a new vision, to get another view of my game.

"So that's why we have decided to turn to Paul, who has a lot of experience, and I hope that I will be in the right direction."