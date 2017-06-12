Tom Heaton and Jack Butland given chance to impress against France

England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed Tom Heaton and Jack Butland will share goalkeeping duties against France on Tuesday.

Burnley keeper Heaton will take over from Joe Hart at the start in Paris with Stoke's Butland also set for playing time in the friendly.

Southgate told a press conference: "I said on Saturday it was never my intention to play Joe in this game.

"Tom Heaton will start the game and Jack Butland will play the second half."

Hart came under criticism for both goals as he conceded two Leigh Griffiths free-kicks in quick succession towards the end of the game against Scotland before Harry Kane netted a stoppage-time equaliser.

But the Manchester City keeper, who spent last season on loan with Torino in Serie A, has not been dropped because of his form.

Southgate insisted he had always intended to share game time between Heaton and Butland against France.

The manager added: "(That's) for different reasons. Tom's had an outstanding season.

"We've got to maintain the squad environment that people feel involved. That goalkeeping situation, we need to give players an opportunity, game time.

"I think in the past one or two goalkeepers have sort of given up international football because they've not had that chance, so I'm conscious of keeping people involved."

Butland has been sidelined since he fractured his ankle while on England duty in 2015, forcing him to miss Euro 2016 and most of the domestic campaigns since, although he did return towards the end of the Premier League season.

Southgate said: "Jack is coming back from a long lay-off, was the number two before that but hasn't had the amount of game time perhaps up to now, but we think he can challenge for the number one slot moving forward."

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had given England the lead ahead of the dramatic finish against Scotland, said he was pleased with the progress of the national side under Southgate.

He said: "You heard him (Southgate) say there 'we need a clear identity on the way we want to go forward' and, for me and all the squads that I've been in - this has been the one where we've really tried to focus on that and tried to get a real clear understanding of how we want to play and how we want to behave between each other on and off the pitch and really get that togetherness.

"I think we've really got a good opportunity with this squad, with it being so young with a few really good characters that are senior as well. We've got a really good chance to build something special from the moment moving forward, so for me that's been the most positive step forward."

Oxlade-Chamberlain refused to be drawn on his opinion after club manager Arsene Wenger ended speculation about leaving the Gunners this summer by signing a new deal.

He added: "I appreciate you have to ask that question (about Wenger) but I'm sat next to my England manager here so I want to keep the focus fully on England and to bring any other distractions into this would be wrong.

"We have a big game tomorrow and that's the only thing we should be talking about, so if you want to talk to me about Gareth then I'm more than happy to speak about him."

That prompted a question asking how the two managers compare, to which Oxlade-Chamberlain answered: "Obviously they're different managers, Gareth's a lot younger - that's something that is the main, most obvious difference.

"But they're both great managers and Gareth's obviously really well connected, especially with the younger players. I guess that's similar to Arsene as well....really like to work with younger players and clearly - just like Arsene - gives the younger players a chance and gives them the platform to go on and hopefully do good things.

"They've got their differences for sure, but they're similar in certain aspects as well."

Oxlade-Chamberlain believes the French will pose a tough challenge for England, one they are relishing.

He added: "They made it to the (Euro 2016) final not too long ago.

"They've got great players all the way through their squad. If you look at their team and the depth of the French team, they're not short for players in any position. So they're definitely one of the best teams in the world and that's exciting to go and play against.

"We want to play against the best teams as the manager just said, even in the friendly games.

"It is a friendly but it's against a great French team and one that we're looking forward to the challenge. It will be a tough game but one I'm definitely looking forward to and I'm sure the rest of the boys are as well."