AB de Villiers to lead South Africa in three-match T20 series against England

AB de Villiers will lead South Africa in their three-match Twenty20 series against England in the absence of Faf du Plessis.

The latter has returned home, after South Africa's early Champions Trophy exit, to attend the birth of his first child but is hoping to return in time for the opening Investec Test against England at Lord's on July 6.

One-day international captain De Villiers, who will not be available for the Test series, will therefore step in for this month's Twenty20s - in charge of a 14-man squad minus several regulars and featuring one player yet to be capped in the sprint format, Dwaine Pretorius.

Cricket South Africa selector Linda Zondi said: "I would like to thank Farhaan Behardien for leading the side so ably in the recent series against Sri Lanka.

"We are indeed fortunate in the quality of our team leaders, and Farhaan remains very much part of this group."

Test stars Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and Kagiso Rabada are all rested for the Twenty20 series.

Zondi added: "We have also been impressed as a panel by the quality of players coming through our franchise and South Africa A system and we are ready to give further opportunities to Andile Phehlukwayo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Jon-Jon Smuts and Dane Paterson - who all made their debuts in the recent series against Sri Lanka."

South Africa Twenty20 squad (v England): AB de Villiers (Captain), F Behardien, R Hendricks, I Tahir, D Miller, M Morkel, C Morris, M Mosehle (wkt), W Parnell, D Paterson, A Phehlukwayo, D Pretorius, T Shamsi, JJ Smuts.