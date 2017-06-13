facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Alvaro Morata's agent reveals a 'very important offer' from Manchester United

Manchester United have made a "very important offer" for Alvaro Morata, the Real Madrid striker's agent has said.

Alvaro Morata could be set to leave Real Madrid this summer
Alvaro Morata could be set to leave Real Madrid this summer

United h ave been heavily linked with the 24-year-old Spain international as they look to add attacking reinforcements to cover the loss of last season's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Morata's agent, Juanma Lopez, revealed that free-spending AC Milan have also shown an interest in the former Juventus hitman but says Madrid have rejected an "unsatisfactory" offer from the Italian giants.

Lopez told www.calciomercato.com of United: "It's a club with a lot charm, a very interesting option.

"I can say that there's a very important offer and the decision now rests with Real.

"I cannot tell (if an agreement is close), we'll see."

Regarding Milan's interest, Lopez added: "I can confirm there had been regular contact until a few days ago. Quite simply, Real Madrid considered the offer from the Rossoneri unsatisfactory."