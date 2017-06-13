Alvaro Morata's agent reveals a 'very important offer' from Manchester United

Manchester United have made a "very important offer" for Alvaro Morata, the Real Madrid striker's agent has said.

United h ave been heavily linked with the 24-year-old Spain international as they look to add attacking reinforcements to cover the loss of last season's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Morata's agent, Juanma Lopez, revealed that free-spending AC Milan have also shown an interest in the former Juventus hitman but says Madrid have rejected an "unsatisfactory" offer from the Italian giants.

Lopez told www.calciomercato.com of United: "It's a club with a lot charm, a very interesting option.

"I can say that there's a very important offer and the decision now rests with Real.

"I cannot tell (if an agreement is close), we'll see."

Regarding Milan's interest, Lopez added: "I can confirm there had been regular contact until a few days ago. Quite simply, Real Madrid considered the offer from the Rossoneri unsatisfactory."