Changes at British Cycling since start of investigation into bullying claims

Wednesday will see the publication of an independent report into claims of bullying and discrimination within the Great Britain cycling team, 14 months after the investigation started.

Much has happened at British Cycling during that time, with new personnel and practices brought in to restore the governing body's battered reputation.

Here, Press Association Sport outlines the key changes.

DRAMATIC EXITS

The crisis at British Cycling started in April 2016 when Jess Varnish was dropped from the GB team shortly after she criticised coaches for inconsistent selection during the unsuccessful Olympic qualification period for the women's team sprint. British Cycling's technical director Shane Sutton claimed her departure was performance-related but, by the end of the month, he was suspended and promptly quit when several riders, including Varnish, accused him of bullying, discrimination and sexism. In October, British Cycling chief executive Ian Drake announced his resignation and ended up leaving three months earlier than scheduled as the bad news piled up.

NEW FACES

Sutton, who continues to deny Varnish's claims, was replaced by British Sailing's successful performance director Stephen Park, and British Cycling went outside the sport again to fill Drake's shoes by bringing in Julie Harrington from the Football Association.

HR SHAKE-UP

While proposed publication dates for the independent review came and went, British Cycling was dying a death of a thousand leaks. Desperate to lift the mood at the National Cycling Centre and remind its new sponsor HSBC why it signed up, British Cycling announced its response to the unpublished report in March: a 39-point action plan. Drawn up by new "people director" Michael Chivers, the plan is as comprehensive as you would expect for 39 points but can be boiled down to a new code of conduct, bringing the elite programme under more central control, more focus on athlete and staff development and lots more appraisals.

BOARDROOM RESHUFFLE

President Bob Howden gave up his dual role as chairman in February and will leave the board entirely if a proposed governance overhaul is approved at an extraordinary general meeting in July. He was replaced as chairman by non-executive director Jonathan Browning and he has driven through many of the changes above. But Browning's long-term position is uncertain as he has been criticised for his part in handling the internal investigation into Varnish's allegations and must re-apply to be chairman later this year, which could be an opportune moment for the volunteer to step away. A reduction in the board's size from 12 to 10, guaranteed seats for representatives from Scotland and Wales, the need to find at least one more female director and the introduction of term limits will mean perhaps only two of the current board will still be in place by the end of the year.

DOCTORS AND NEIGHBOURS

British Cycling's annus horribilis goes beyond the "culture of fear" claims, of course, as it has also been under a UK Anti-Doping investigation related to the delivery of a mystery package to a Team Sky doctor at a race in 2011. That inquiry is ongoing and has also seen Howden, Sutton and others summoned to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee. Like the bullying allegations, though, British Cycling has not waited for a verdict before acting, and an independent audit of its medical services team has been conducted, new procedures implemented and a new head of medicine is on the way. It has also been suggested that much greater distance should be put between British Cycling and its road cycling off-shoot Team Sky. Chris Froome's team still uses the National Cycling Centre as its official HQ, although in reality only a small back-office operation works there. They may, though, soon be looking for new premises.

FUNDING PARTNERS

Apart from the aforementioned change of main commercial partner from Sky to HSBC, British Cycling's key financial relationships remain largely the same... providing it convinces Sport England and UK Sport it has learned lessons from the Varnish affair. After a highly critical, draft version of the independent report was leaked in March, Sport England and UK Sport let it be known that British Cycling's generous public funding was at risk. Browning and his board will argue changes have been made and also hope that the final report will be more nuanced in apportioning blame.