Kieran Trippier makes debut in England's friendly against France

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier was handed his England debut against France, with England making six changes for their season-ending friendly at Stade de France.

Trippier replaced club-mate Kyle Walker on the right following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Scotland, while Phil Jones returned for his first cap since playing Les Bleus at Wembley in November 2015. John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and goalkeeper Tom Heaton were the other alterations.

England were expected to line up with a three-man defence with Jones alongside Gary Cahill and Stones, though manager Gareth Southgate has considered using the latter in a defensive midfield role.

Harry Kane continued as captain, while Heaton has already been told he will be replaced at half-time by Jack Butland.

France handed Monaco's highly sought after striker Kylian Mbappe just his second international start, partnering Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, while Manchester United's Paul Pogba was joined in midfield by Chelsea title-winner N'Golo Kante.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris retained his place, and wore the captain's armband, despite a howler that cost his side dear in a qualifier with Sweden on Friday.

The game kicked off five minutes late due to a series of pre-match tributes for the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, including the Republican Guard's rendition of Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger, a spirited, unified airing for the national anthems and a minute's silence.

Less than 90 seconds had been played when Thomas Lemar sent in a cross-shot from the left wing that briefly seemed to catch Heaton cold. The Burnley man fumbled his glovework at the near post but smothered the loose ball and took a moment to compose himself.

A miskicked clearance soon after, which went further up than it did forward, suggested the nerves were not entirely cleared.

England had much better up their sleeve, though, stitching together a fine team goal to open the scoring after nine minutes.

Eric Dier retrieved the ball in midfield, Dele Alli shuttled it forward to Raheem Sterling and the winger produced a moment of quick thinking to wrong foot Les Bleus. After taking a moment to pause he conjured a neat back-heel to release Ryan Bertrand, whose low cross skated along the six-yard box waiting for a touch.

Kane, England's injury-time hero in Glasgow, was on hand to provide it, showing great desire to prod home his seventh international goal.

There was a brisk response from France, Giroud producing one of his more elegant volleyed finishes into the top corner only to be denied by an offside flag.

Another golden opportunity was created by Mbappe in the 13th minute, a lightning counter-attack freeing Ousmane Dembele, who should have done better than fire wide from a handsome position.