Kumar Sangakkara scores 100th century as Surrey defeat Yorkshire

Kumar Sangakkara's 100th hundred in all cricket kept Surrey on course for a third straight Royal London One-Day Cup final with a close-fought quarter-final win over Yorkshire at Headingley.

Sangakkara's run-a-ball 121 led Surrey to 313 for seven, which also included a measured 86 from England Lion Ben Foakes.

Adam Lyth hit 75 to start Yorkshire's chase positively, but they fell away from 126 for one in the 25th over to finish on 289 for nine, a losing margin of 24 runs. Former West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul finished with three for 54 from eight overs.

This was the veteran Sri Lankan's 39th century in List A cricket added to 61 first-class hundreds to see home Surrey who now face Worcestershire in Saturday's semi-final at New Road.

Surrey, who have lost the last two Lord's finals, have also beaten Yorkshire in successive knockout matches following last year's semi-final win here.

Surrey made a mixed start after electing to bat as they reached 70 for three in the 15th over.

Ben Coad got Mark Stoneman caught behind in the fourth over before Sangakkara and Scott Borthwick (36) shared 61 for the second wicket.

Borthwick was then the first of two wickets to go in as many overs as he was lbw to Azeem Rafiq in the 14th over before Rory Burns swept Yorkshire's other spinner Karl Carver to square leg.

Sangakkara and Foakes dominated the middle of the innings, with the former hitting four sixes, all down the ground or over mid-wicket. He reached 50 off 61 balls and 100 off another 45.

Sangakkara was then the first of four wickets to fall in the last eight overs of the innings as Yorkshire fought back well at the death. After 42 overs, Surrey were 247 for three and within range of 330.

Sangakkara was stumped off Rafiq, who was the pick of the Yorkshire bowlers with three for 51 from 10 overs, before Foakes holed out to long-on off the same bowler.

Ollie Pope hit a useful 37, including the lion's share of 22 off Coad in the penultimate over, before top-edging Tim Bresnan behind.

Lyth and Jack Leaning batted confidently to put hosts in a healthy position in the chase with a second-wicket stand of 95 inside 19 overs after Alex Lees fell early.

Lyth reached 50 off 55 balls, but he was the first of two wickets to fall in as many Rampaul overs as Yorkshire slipped from 126 for one to 131 for three in the 27th over. Lyth holed out to deep cover and Leaning edged behind for 42.

Gary Ballance and Peter Handscomb calmly took the Yorkshire score to 195 for three in the 38th over, sharing 64 inside 11 overs.

But Tom Curran struck a key blow when Ballance chipped a low full toss to mid-on to fall for 36, leaving 119 more needed. The target became 110 off 10 with the score at 204 for four after 40.

Handscomb reached 50 off 46 balls with a six over mid-wicket in the 43rd over before Rampaul removed Bresnan as the score fell to 236 for five.

And it was Jade Dernbach who dealt the hammer blow to Yorkshire's chances when he had Handscomb caught at wide long-on for 60 to leave Yorkshire 245 for six in the 45th with 69 more needed.

Rafiq and Matthew Fisher were run out before 29 was needed off the last over and Yorkshire fell well short.