Mickey Arthur welcomes probable England change at top of order

England's late switch of opening batsmen gave Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur a golden opportunity to sow seeds of doubt for the hosts before their Champions Trophy semi-final.

Eoin Morgan's men appear poised to bring Jonny Bairstow in at the top of the order for the woefully out-of-form Jason Roy, and their old adversary Arthur did not miss his cue to muddy the waters in Cardiff.

The ever cheerful Arthur, a veteran of several campaigns against England with his native South Africa, Australia and then last year Pakistan, was happy to have his say - welcoming Roy's absence on the basis he was due to bat well, and querying Bairstow's credentials as an international opener.

"I was particularly worried that Roy hadn't fired yet, because I think he's very close to something quite good," he said.

"So if he's not playing, that wouldn't be too bad."

Bairstow has developed a knack of immediately making an impact from the bench for England, including with a half-century at Headingley in a 4-1 series win against Pakistan last summer.

"Bairstow is a great player, and he came off the canvas against us," said Arthur.

"He wasn't supposed to play a half-an-hour before the game, got roped in for (Jos) Buttler, and got man-of-the-match - so it was an incredible performance."

Bairstow has not previously opened for his country, however - a fact not lost on Arthur.

"The only thing I will say, I know that Bairstow has opened at county level, but he's never done it internationally - and I think that's a different ball game," he said.

Pakistan are surprise contenders at the knockout stages of this tournament, especially after they started it with a 124-run defeat against India.

Arthur is highly-encouraged by their response, which culminated in Monday's three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at this same venue.

"We were written off totally, and probably rightly so, after the Indian clash - because we were shambolic," he said. "We were terrible.

"(But) it's just shown the resolve the players have had and certainly the belief I as coach have had in our boys.

"I'm incredibly proud of how we pulled ourselves off the canvas after India, and I'm incredibly proud of some of the honest discussions we've had."

He describes England as a "magnificent side" - but at a ground where Pakistan scored a consolation one-day international win over the hosts last year, he is daring to dream they can get past them again to book a weekend final at The Oval.

"We know that realistically England are playing unbelievably well," he said. "They're a really, really good one-day unit with no apparent weaknesses.

"We won ugly (against Sri Lanka), we can't sugar-coat that fact.

"(But) the last thing I want is for us to go away now thinking 'we got to a semi-final, we're okay, we've achieved' - because that would be a cop-out in my mind.

"We want to go to London. We've always said that. That's been our mantra right from the start of this competition.

"We were in Birmingham, and we've come to Cardiff. We want to end up in London."