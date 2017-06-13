Tara Moore's retirement brings up 300th win for Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta racked up her 300th career win but not in the way she would have wanted after Tara Moore's retirement at the Aegon Open in Nottingham.

The British number one was well on the way to the landmark victory, leading 6-2 3-0, when her compatriot withdrew after suffering a left foot injury.

Konta was bossing matters in the first-round tie with her consistency, taking the first set with two breaks and then dominating the scoreboard in the second before Moore called it a day.

Konta, top seed in Nottingham, was presented with a celebratory bunch of flowers on court after the match and now faces Yanina Wickmayer in the second round.