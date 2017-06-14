Leicester have bid accepted for Hull defender Harry Maguire

Leicester have had a bid accepted for Hull defender Harry Maguire, Press Association Sport Understands.

A fee of around £17million has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs and the move could be confirmed by the weekend, subject to the player agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

Maguire, about to enter the final year of his contract with Hull, looks set to become Craig Shakespeare's first signing since he put pen to paper on a three-year contract as full-time Leicester boss last week.

The Foxes have been looking to bring in some cover in the centre of defence after injuries to captain Wes Morgan and Robert Huth last season exposed their lack of depth in that position.

Maguire was a stand out performer for Hull during the 2016/17 campaign and was expected to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old joined the Tigers in the summer of 2014 from Sheffield United for a fee of £2.5million and the Blades will receive a windfall from Maguire's sale after inserting a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Humberside.

Maguire spent time on loan at Wigan during his first year with Hull before helping the club win promotion from the Championship the year after.