Victor Lindelof seen arriving at Carrington for Manchester United medical

Victor Lindelof was pictured arriving at Manchester United's Aon Training Complex on Wednesday morning as Jose Mourinho closed in on his first signing of the summer.

Swedish website Aftonbladet published images of the 22-year-old defender being driven into United's training base where he is expected to finalise his switch from Benfica.

United announced last weekend that they had agreed a fee, which Press Association Sport understands to be 35million euros (£30.75million), with the Portuguese club to sign Lindelof and all that remains is for the centre-back to undergo a medical and agree personal terms.

He has been on international duty with Sweden and was an unused substitute for Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Scandinavian rivals Norway.

Lindelof has been a long-time target for United as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season's return to the Champions League.

He could be one of three or four high-profile acquisitions at Old Trafford this summer, with the club also understood to be keen on Alvaro Morata.

The Real Madrid forward's agent said earlier this week that had United had lodged a "very important offer" with the Spanish giants to try to bring him to the north west of England.