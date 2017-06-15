Damian Collins MP: Brian Cookson should not be re-elected as head of UCI

Damian Collins MP has called for the dethroning of Brian Cookson as president of cycling's world governing body following the damning independent review into the Great Britain cycling team.

Collins, who is standing for re-election as the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee in the new parliament, was reacting to Wednesday's publication of the review.

The independent review, which took 14 months to report, was critical of British Cycling, former technical director Shane Sutton and funding agency UK Sport, but its chair Annamarie Phelps denied its contents had been toned down from an earlier leaked draft.

And Collins has also called for the resignation of British Cycling chairman Jonathan Browning and the British Cycling board members who presided over the period investigated.

Cookson was British Cycling president until September 2013, when he was elected head of the UCI. He is standing for re-election in September.

"In light of the findings of the independent review, I do not believe that Brian Cookson should be re-elected as head of the UCI - he certainly shouldn't receive any support from UK Sport for his campaign," Collins said in a statement on Thursday.

"There also needs to be a complete change in the governance structure of British Cycling - none of the members of the board from the period covered in the investigation should remain, which would mean that Jonathan Browning should stand aside from his position as chairman."

UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl on Wednesday outlined the organisation's support for Cookson's bid for re-election. But Cookson will not receive any UK Sport funds in his campaign bid.

The review was commissioned following allegations made by former British track sprinter Jess Varnish and others.

Based on more than 100 contributions from current and former riders and staff, the independent report says some reported a "culture of fear" existing within the team, "good governance was lacking" at British Cycling and Sutton operated within a "power pocket" without real oversight.

Published alongside the independent review was the King Review, which reported in November 2012, but was not made publicly available.

Nicholl admitted that had UK Sport pursued then British Cycling chief executive Ian Drake for the full King Review then, rather than rely on his summarised version, recent events might have been avoided.

Collins added: "The crisis in British Cycling is a result of its poor governance structure.

"The board sought to avoid conflict with senior team leaders and coaches, and there was no accountability for their actions.

"Even when concerns were brought to their attention they failed to act upon them."

Varnish is threatening legal action over her removal from the British team after the report criticised British Cycling's handling of her case.

Now 26, Varnish was dropped shortly after failing to qualify for the Rio Olympics in the women's team sprint at the Track World Championships in March 2016 in London.

She and team-mate Katy Marchant criticised their coaches for poor selection during the qualifying period and within weeks Varnish was out, with Sutton later saying the decision was performance-related and she was no longer worth funding with public money.

Varnish hit back at Sutton with claims of bullying and discrimination and, when other ex-riders came out in support, the investigations began.