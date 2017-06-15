Joe Root eyes World Cup as England look to learn from Champions Trophy setback

England are determined to channel the frustrations of Cardiff and resume their upward curve in one-day international cricket en route to the 2019 World Cup.

The hosts were way short of recent high standards on Wednesday as they failed to adapt to a used pitch and were knocked out of the Champions Trophy with a crushing eight-wicket semi-final defeat against Pakistan.

England faltered from 128 for two to lose their last eight wickets for just 83 runs in under 23 overs on a low, slow surface.

Joe Root, who top-scored for England with 46, spoke afterwards of his extreme disappointment but hopes he and the team can learn from the setback as they eye the chance to lift the World Cup on home soil in 2019.

"I'm just very disappointed," said Root.

"We've played some really good cricket throughout the whole of this summer, and it was frustrating not being able to do it (this time).

"This doesn't feel great at the minute b ut there's a lot of cricket still to play this summer, and we've got to make sure we're right for that.

"This was a golden chance to win a tournament at home, and I think all we can do now is keep looking towards that World Cup and use this as a really good platform.

"We know we're not the finished article.

"We have made huge strides and we've got to continue to work out ways to get on the right side of these scenarios when things aren't favourable to us.

"But more than anything we've got to keep that drive we've had over the last 18 months to keep getting better - so when that World Cup does come around we're in the best shape possible to give ourselves the best chance of contending in that final."

Coach Trevor Bayliss has no doubt that Morgan's team will bounce back.

After only the second defeat in their last 13 ODIs, he said: "We've played worse than this over the last couple of years and been knocked over fairly easily in some games, (but) it doesn't seem to affect them.

"That is one of the reasons we will keep competing. They'll put this to the back of their minds and go and perform the next time."

Bayliss acknowledged that England need to be able to adapt better when batting is tricky.

"While the ball was new we timed a few, but after that we hardly timed a ball," said Bayliss.

"It was very difficult to let the ball come on and hit through the line ... (but) you have to learn to play on different wickets - sometimes at home, sometimes away."

Jonny Bairstow made a battling 43 at the top of the order in place of Jason Roy, who had mustered just 51 in eight ODI innings this summer.

But Bayliss indicated the switch was a temporary one.

"You have one guy looking to score runs and another who (does it) every time he comes in to try and prove a point," he said.

"(Bairstow) batted reasonably well again with 40 odd ... (but) I am sure you'll see Jason playing a lot more at the top of the order for England."

Bayliss is confident the nucleus of the World Cup team is already in place, but there will always be room for anyone who impresses.

He added: "We would be remiss if we just said 'these are the 15 or 16 guys who will take us to the World Cup in two years'.

"We have to be sensible about it - and if there's someone else who deserves to be in the team then we have to look for that.

"You never know - somewhere along the line if one of those (young) guys comes up with the goods they could find themselves in the team."