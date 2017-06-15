Kedar Jadhav restricts Bangladesh to leave India chasing 265 in Champions Trophy

Kedar Jadhav was India's unlikely bowling hero with two crucial wickets as Bangladesh were restricted to 264 for seven in their Champions Trophy semi-final at a packed-out Edgbaston.

The part-timer had only claimed six one-day international scalps before today but his round-arm off-spin removed dangermen Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim to stifle Bangladesh's innings in their first ever last-four match at a global tournament.

A 123-run stand in 127 balls between Tamim (70) and Mushfiqur (61) seemed to leave India captain Virat Kohli bereft on how to stop them, but his decision to turn to Jadhav proved an inspired one.

The Tigers, playing arguably the most important match in their history, could not recover from the double blow and it is now up to their bowlers to stifle India for the right to play Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Kohli opted to bowl first under initially leaden skies and lights on a fresh pitch, and it seemed a good choice when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled Soumya Sarkar in the first over before a slower, fuller ball deceived Sabbir Rahman, who slashed straight to point.

Mushfiqur alleviated some of the pressure with three consecutive fours, the first a streaky under edge before two flowing drives, before Bangladesh were given a slice of luck when Tamim played on off Hardik Pandya, who had overstepped.

Up until then, Tamim had limped to 17 off 39 balls but the let-off galvanised the in-form opener as he dispatched the free hit for four down the ground before launching the same bowler over midwicket for a brutal six.

He moved to his fourth fifty in five ODIs with a reverse sweep for his fourth four, while Ravi Ashwin had the rare misfortune to be hit to the boundary three times in a row as Tamim and Mushfiqur raced along to a run-a-ball 100 partnership.

Mushfiqur, in particular, was working the ball nicely into the gaps as he reached his half-century off 61 balls but just as it looked like the momentum had swung in Bangladesh's favour, Jadhav's introduction gave India a way back.

Jadhav was not looking especially threatening but Tamim was struggling to get him away and, with the dot balls building, missed an ugly cross-batted heave to be bowled.

Shakib Al Hasan was unable to build on his century in the famous win over New Zealand last week as he edged behind off Ravi Jadeja, while Jadhav added another rare scalp to his collection when Mushfiqur clubbed a full toss straight to a delighted Kohli at midwicket as Bangladesh wilted from 159 for two to 184 for five.

India continued to ramp up the pressure as the impressive Jasprit Bumrah claimed a return catch to dismiss Mosaddek Hossain before yorking Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza gave his side late impetus with 30 off 25 balls but they added only 62 runs in the final 10 overs to leave India, playing their sixth semi-final in seven ICC tournaments, in the ascendancy.