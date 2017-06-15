Keeper Pickford completes £30million Everton move

Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for a club record £30million fee.

The 23-year-old, who is currently with the England Under-21s preparing for the European Championships in Poland, has agreed a five-year deal.

Pickford told evertonfc.com: "It's great to sign for the club.

"Last season was my first in the Premier League so to get this opportunity with Everton now, to be able to go forward with my career and show everyone what I can do is unbelievable."

Pickford has joined the Toffees for an initial £25million which could rise to £30million with add-ons, which would eclipse the £28million deal the Merseysiders struck with Chelsea for striker Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

Having suffered relegation with Sunderland, Pickford is glad to be back in the top-flight so soon.

He said: " It's a great club, a massive club and I think it's a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do.

"This is an exciting time for the club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help."