Leeds turn to former APOEL boss Thomas Christiansen

Leeds have appointed Thomas Christiansen as their new head coach, Press Association Sport understands.

Former APOEL Nicosia boss Christiansen, 44, is set to be installed as a replacement for Garry Monk, who resigned last month, within the next 24 hours.

The Danish-born former Spain striker steered APOEL to the last 16 of the Europa League and to the Cypriot first division title last season, but was released by the club on the same day that Monk departed Elland Road.