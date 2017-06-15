Olympic champion Adam Peaty hungry as ever for more success in water

He may have had to strip to his swimming trunks to be recognised in central London, but Olympic champion Adam Peaty is determined to build on his success in 2017 and beyond.

Peaty on Wednesday afternoon was photographed near Trafalgar Square, his sculpted physique attracting glances from tourists and commuters alike.

And it provided a clue which his new neighbour did not have when the 22-year-old moved to his own home near Loughborough after claiming Great Britain's first medal of last August's Rio Olympics, with gold in the men's 100metres breaststroke.

Peaty, speaking at an arena swimwear event to launch his 'Instinct' signature collection, told Press Association Sport: "I think it makes it a little bit easier for people to catch on.

"For a lot of people, when they see you on TV, they don't put two and two together. My neighbour, when I first moved in, was like, 'Are you a footballer?' I was like, 'Definitely not, mate'.

"He said, 'Ah, I recognise you'. 'I'm a swimmer'. 'Ah, no way, you're Adam Peaty'."

Peaty, Britain's first male Olympic swimming champion in 28 years, is comfortable with the attention which accompanies a sport which is on the up in Britain.

And the Uttoxeter swimmer's golden exploits in Rio have left him eager for more success in the water.

He added: "It hasn't really changed me, my beliefs, my core values. I'm still striving for the same thing and that's legacy. I want to be the best ever on breaststroke. That's been me from day one."

Peaty is happy to show off his ripped torso, having posed coming out of the Brazilian surf and recently for Attitude magazine.

"I just love doing stuff like that. It's really, really cool," he added.

Peaty's objectives for 2017 are to retain his 50m and 100m breaststroke world titles at July's World Championships in Budapest.

Britain will also seek to defend the 4x100m mixed medley relay title won in Kazan in 2015, when Peaty swam the breaststroke leg. The event is to be added to the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020.

Peaty said: "I've just got to be on it, overcome any challenge that I face and do what I do: swim two lengths as fast as I can."

Adam Peaty was speaking at an arena swimwear event, launching his 'Instinct' signature collection