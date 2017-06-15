Peter O'Mahony aims to make most of opportunity to lead Lions

Peter O'Mahony seized one chance for Ireland against England in the Six Nations - and now the Munster back-rower is ready to jump on another with the British and Irish Lions.

O'Mahony thrived when thrust into Ireland's starting line-up to take on England in Dublin in the Six Nations, slotting in at the last minute for the injured Jamie Heaslip.

The Munster flanker excelled as Ireland prevailed 13-9 in Dublin on March 18, in the showing that surely cemented his place on the Lions' tour to New Zealand.

Now the 27-year-old will captain the Lions against the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua on Saturday, where a fine showing could secure him a starting berth in the first Test against New Zealand on June 24.

O'Mahony shook off a year fighting knee problems for Ireland's fine win over England, and could now carry that into the Lions Tests - but the Munster grafter insisted he must still prove himself this weekend.

"I didn't think I was going to get picked for the Lions. I didn't think I had played enough rugby before then," said O'Mahony.

"I don't know if that was fairytale (beating England). I have put a lot of hard work into my career and you have got to take your opportunities when they come.

"Sometimes they are unfortunate for other guys but it doesn't matter, you have to be selfish.

"Sometimes you have to play well when you need to play well and that day (against England) I played all right.

"It wasn't just that day. I would like to say I have played some good games for Munster as well this season."

O'Mahony could prove a genuine captaincy option for the Lions' first Test, with tour skipper Sam Warburton still scrambling for full match sharpness after ankle trouble.

"I was only just told about being captain on Saturday, so I need to get that sunk in first," said O'Mahony, when asked if he could lead the Lions' Test side.

"I will worry about our performance on Saturday, that is the main thing.

"The way Lions tours go, guys get opportunities. You might get one or two or you might get three.

"This is my third game I have been involved in and this is my opportunity. This is my third time that I get a chance to show what I can do and that is what I am worried about.

"I had a couple of setbacks with the knee injury, obviously. But I never said I wanted to play for the Lions at the end of this, I never said I wanted to get back to play for Ireland.

"I just wanted to get back training for the lads and get stuck in. And that's what I did."

O'Mahony's leadership style has always been based around relentless graft, and this weekend will be no different.

But the Munster stalwart admitted when he leads the Lions he will be aiming to do justice to all those powerful captains who have helped shape his career.

"Obviously Paul O'Connell was hugely influential on my career, I played with him since I started at Munster," said O'Mahony.

"He was involved in nearly all of the games I've played with Munster and Ireland and he's a huge influence.

"Brian O'Driscoll was still there when I was playing with Ireland as well, and I could name lots more.

"Growing up, the Munster back-rowers, Paul Wallace and Axel (Anthony Foley), had a huge influence on my career.

"This is a chance and a way, maybe, of paying them back for the hard work they put into me."