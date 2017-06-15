Salford move closer to Wembley with quarter-final win against Wakefield

Salford coach Ian Watson is starting to dream of Wembley and the impact a visit could have on the club after they reached the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The Red Devils are through to the last four of the competition for the first time since 1998 after overpowering Wakefield 30-6 in a one-sided tie at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Salford have been rejuvenated since avoiding relegation in dramatic fashion in last season's Million Pound game and there is a growing belief the club can compete for silverware.

As they struggle to attract crowds befitting their new status - 2,820 were in attendance on Thursday - they hope genuine success will make a big impression at the gate.

Salford last appeared in the Challenge Cup final in 1969 and have not won the trophy since 1938.

Watson said: "We are on a good journey as a club. It's something that started last year. We ended up in the Million Pound game but we came through that adversity and it stood us in good stead.

"We've proved that 90 per cent of the time we are a really good team and if we can showcase that every week then we will become real contenders.

"It would be massive to reach the final. I couldn't even tell you when we last won major silverware.

"The support we've got is a great support but, yes, we want more numbers."

The result never seemed in doubt after Ryan Lannon and Ben Murdoch-Masila scored early tries. Niall Evalds added to the lead before Greg Johnson and Craig Kopczak made sure after the break.

Watson said: "We were looking from the stand and saying, 'Wow, they've nailed it'. They weren't going to let the opportunity to get to the semi-final slip."

Wakefield, short of a number of key players through injury, offered little and mustered only a late consolation through Liam Finn.

Coach Chris Chester said: "It was a tough one but take nothing away from Salford. I thought they could have scored more points than they did, and from minute one to minute 80 they totally dominated. We got beaten in every facet of the game.

"The injuries certainly don't help. We're down to 15 or 16 fit players. Ashley Gibson and Adam Walker probably shouldn't have played but I don't want to use that as an excuse. We were pretty poor."