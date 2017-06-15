Sam Underhill to win first England cap against Argentina

Bath forward Sam Underhill will win his first England cap in Saturday's second Test against Argentina in Sante Fe.

The 20-year-old openside flanker, who helped England to a 28-14 win over the Barbarians at Twickenham in May, missed the first Test with a neck injury but has recovered in time to begin his bid for a place in coach Eddie Jones' 2019 World Cup squad.

Jones has made three changes to the side that won 38-34 in San Juan, with former captain Chris Robshaw returning from an ankle injury to partner Underhill in the back row and Piers Francis starting at inside centre after making his debut from the bench last Saturday.

Making way for the new flankers are Tom Curry and Mark Wilson despite making eye-catching debuts in San Juan, although Wilson is retained on the bench, alongside centre Alex Lozowski.

Underhill, a former England Under-18s captain, is seen by Jones as a potential answer to Engla nd's lengthy search for a genuine openside flanker going back to the retirement of Neil Back.

The former Gloucester academy player was previously unavailable because he has been playing his club rugby in Wales for the Ospreys but became qualified after agreeing to join Bath next season.

Robshaw, who played in 12 out of Jones' first 13 games in charge, will make his first appearance for his country since December, having missed the entire Six Nations with a shoulder problem and the first Test against the Pumas with an ankle injury.

Jones admits that Curry, who turned 19 on Thursday, is unlucky to lose his place but believes he has a bright future with England.

"It was obviously hard on Tom and Mark Wilson, who both played well," Jones said.

"Robbo would have been our first-choice six but he had a slight problem with his ankle that kept him out last week and he has worked very hard to get back. It is great to welcome him back into the squad.

"Robbo has been one of England's best players over the last two years and he will add a lot of experience and work rate into our back row. It will be exciting to see Sam Underhill make his debut too having been unfortunate not to play last week because of injury.

"Curry is unlucky. He will suit our style of game."

Francis is promoted after impressing as a replacement for fellow debutant Lozowski in San Juan and he has been rewarded for spurning the opportunity to play against the British and Irish Lions.

The 26-year-old Francis, who is joining Northampton next season, is currently playing Super Rugby in Auckland for the Blues, who were taking on the Lions as he prepared to fly out to Buenos Aires to link up with England.

"I think his work off the ball has been very good," Jones said of Francis. "He did well coming off the bench last week and he gives us a bit of a different look in the midfield."

Rugby league convert Denny Solomona, who scored the winning try in San Juan, must wait to make his first start after Marland Yarde was preferred on the right wing.

Jones handed out 10 new caps in the first Test and, after Underhill, Worcester hooker Jack Singleton will be hoping to take the series total to 12 after being the only unused replacement last Saturday.

There will still be seven members of the 32-man squad returning home without having played a match but Jones insists his priority is to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

"We know we will need to improve our performance from last weekend if we are going to win on Saturday but we have prepared in detail and intensely this week," said Jones.

"Argentina will be a much better and stronger side than last weekend so the message to the guys all week has been to raise our levels.

"Despite missing 30 players on this tour, we set out to win the series 2-0. It would be a fantastic achievement for this young and talented squad to do that. On Saturday we want to finish the season and the halfway point of a four-year World Cup programme on a real high."