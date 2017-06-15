Shane Sutton claimed only he tried to keep Jess Varnish on GB team

Shane Sutton told the independent panel investigating claims of bullying and discrimination within the Great Britain cycling team that he argued to keep Jess Varnish on the programme against her coaches' advice.

British Cycling's ex-technical director claimed he was eventually persuaded to let Varnish go when the three coaches provided data to show the track sprinter was no longer world class.

This, however, came shortly after Varnish had criticised her coaches for inconsistent selections in the women's team sprint event which left her just short of qualifying for the Rio Games.

The shock of her exit, and Sutton's blunt comments about her no longer being worth funding in an interview with the Telegraph, led her to tell the Daily Mail the Australian had used sexist language towards her and was responsible for the team's "culture of fear".

It was those allegations, coupled with claims of a similar nature from three other former riders, that led to the commissioning of an independent investigation into the "climate and culture" of British sport's most successful team and a British Cycling inquiry into Varnish's complaint against Sutton.

They also led to Sutton's suspension and prompt resignation, and ultimately an overhaul of British Cycling's leadership and codes of conduct.

The independent panel's report into the saga was published on Wednesday and was highly critical of British Cycling and Sutton - but not as critical as an earlier draft from February, which was leaked to the Daily Mail in March.

Several allegations were removed from the draft, cutting its length by seven pages, and many of the sections about Sutton were more nuanced. This was a result of Sutton's response to the draft in a process known as Maxwellisation, which gives those criticised in reports the right to reply.

Press Association Sport has seen extracts of Sutton's response, which raised at least a dozen objections to the February draft.

Regarding Varnish, Sutton said: "It has in fact been minuted at (British Cycling) that (I) was the only person from a four-person panel that had reservations about the departure of (Varnish) until the coaching team produced the relevant and overwhelming performance-based evidence.

"A decision that has retrospectively been justified given the performances of Olympic medallists Becky James and Katie Marchant. (Varnish) could only qualify 17th at the world championships held in London last year."

In response to claims he had "favourites" on the team or was biased against Varnish, he said: "Equipment was ALWAYS provided on the basis of where a particular athlete and/or squad was in qualification terms for the upcoming Olympic Games, and had nothing whatsoever to do with alleged favouritism.

"In fact, in the case of (Varnish), she was provided a full Olympic-grade skinsuit and helmet at the 2016 London World Track Championships, which is a clear demonstration that (I) was committed to her success."

The report acknowledged this, pointing out that Marchant and Varnish, who needed a good result to get to Rio, were the only riders on the 2016 Worlds team wearing the new Olympic kit, which is usually held back for maximum effect.

Sutton also objected to the draft's description of how he went from being "nearly sacked" by predecessor Sir Dave Brailsford in 2008 to de facto control by 2012.

He rejected that allegation and claimed Brailsford brought him back after a few years working with British road cyclists and the newly-launched Team Sky because of concerns the GB team had lost its way in the build-up to London 2012. This was partly because Brailsford was also running Team Sky.

The main thrust of all of Sutton's objections to the report, though, are that the draft lacked balance in terms of input from his many admirers and a belief that the whole exercise was biased against him.

He said: "Fundamentally, I believe the report to be built on a shaky evidential basis and peppered with unfair inferences and an attempt to reduce over 15 years of hard work within British Cycling to a few thousand words - hard work which ultimately resulted in the greatest sporting revolution in this country for a generation."

He pointed out that no endurance riders spoke to the panel and his "longest-standing colleagues were not given the opportunity to contribute, despite putting their hands up".

He added: "I also question the way in which the review was initially contextualised, which was always bound to attract those with an axe to grind - elite sport is by definition an exclusive environment, and there will be individuals who respond well to this environment and others who will not."

The fallout from the report, though, goes far beyond Sutton.

On Thursday, Damian Collins MP, the most recent chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said Brian Cookson should not be given a second term as president of cycling world governing body the UCI.

Cookson was British Cycling president until 2013 and, while not singled out for criticism in the report, the general message is he left behind an organisation heading for a fall.

Meanwhile, Varnish's lawyer Tom Barnard told Press Association Sport his client was "disappointed" by the report, particularly as she was not given the same opportunity to respond to criticism as Sutton and others.

Barnard, from law firm Irwin Mitchell, also said she was considering her legal options.