Cavendish sounds positive note despite mechanical problem ending victory hopes

Mark Cavendish was happy with his form during the second stage of the Tour of Slovenia, despite not contesting the sprint finish in a wet Ljubljana.

The 32-year-old is attempting to prove his fitness for the Tour de France as he competes in his first event since March after being diagnosed with glandular fever, caused by the Epstein-Barr virus.

Cavendish slipped out of contention during the hazardous final stages, reporting problems with his bike before being held up behind a crash.

Accidents littered the finale of the 169.9-kilometre stage, with stage one winner Sam Bennett hitting the deck.

Cavendish's lead-out man Mark Renshaw avoided the chaos and finished third as Orica-Scott's Luka Mezgec took victory.

But Cavendish was a satisfied man after the stage.

He tweeted: "2nd race day back here @TourOfSlovenia. Felt much better than yesterday. Mechanical problem kept me out the sprint, but happy with the day."

Cavendish has two more stages to help build his fitness, while he is scheduled to race in the British Championships on the Isle of Man on June 25.

The Tour de France starts in Dusseldorf on July 1 and concludes in Paris on July 23.

Renshaw, himself having endured an injury-hit year, told his team's website: "Once we entered the finish circuit, it got really chaotic with riders crashing in almost every corner due to the slippery roads.

"Our original plan was to sprint for Cavendish, but, with about one kilometre to go, (team-mate Bernhard) Eisel told me on the radio to try and go for it myself instead. Unfortunately, when Mezgec jumped with 500 metres to go, I just couldn't get in the wheel of him."