Judy Murray and Heather Stanning awarded OBEs in Queen's Birthday Honours

Judy Murray and Heather Stanning are among the leading sporting figures to feature in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Murray, the former Great Britain Fed Cup coach and mother to Wimbledon champions Andy and Jamie, will receive an OBE for services to tennis, women in sport and charity.

"I do what I love and I love what I do, so I feel very lucky to have been given this honour," she said. "I'll keep working hard to grow tennis and to promote women's sport across the UK."

She is the third member of her family to be honoured after Andy was knighted in the new year, while Jamie also received an OBE in 2016.

Double Olympic rowing champion Heather Stanning, who announced her retirement from the sport after successfully defending her title in Rio last summer, is also upgraded to an OBE. Stanning had been awarded an MBE in the wake of her first Olympic triumph at London 2012.

Ireland rugby captain Rory Best, who won his 100th cap for his country late last year, is another recipient of an OBE for services to rugby.

The 34-year-old is currently touring New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions, and took time out to offer thanks to the scores of coaches, team-mates, friends and family he believes deserve to share in his honour.

"I'm just so surprised and humbled; it's such a massive honour," Best told Press Association Sport.

"To be recognised for contributing to a sport, for someone to feel I'm worthy of being nominated, and then to be deemed worthy, it's quite incredible."

Dick Greenwood, the former England rugby union captain and coach, receives an OBE for services to national and international rugby.

The 75-year-old made five Test appearances between 1966 and 1969 and later took over as head coach from 1983 to 1985.

Greenwood told Press Association Sport: "It's something that crops up out of the blue and I've got a lot of people to thank for it.

"I'm a rugby man and rugby has been my lifelong passion. It is a great team game, so I am above all a team player, and my debt is to all my team-mates who have supported me through the years."

John Conteh, the Liverpool light-heavyweight who held the WBC light-heavyweight title between 1974 and 1978, is awarded an MBE for his services to boxing.

Conteh, who has played an active role with charities and the London ex-Boxers' Association in retirement, joked: "I never even thought about the possibility of getting an honour - where I grew up the only letters you got were from the DHSS.

"It's an absolute privilege and an honour and I'm so grateful to all the people who supported me and put me forward for this award."

Scott Hann, the gymnastics coach who guided Max Whitlock to his historic double gold achievement at the Rio Olympics, is also awarded an MBE.

Hann's work at the South Essex club has been crucial in the remarkable recent success of the sport in Britain, which culminated in a total of seven medals in Brazil.

"Obviously it is recognition for all the hard work and commitment and dedication but it is never something as a coach you expect to receive," Hann said.

"At the end of the day I stand on the shoulders of so many giants, and I am privileged to get the chance to work with Max and so many other great athletes."

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is another recipient of an MBE, having led his country to the last 16 at last summer's European Championships.

The 32-year-old Southampton midfielder skippered his country in France at their first major finals in 30 years and helped Michael O'Neill's team to the knockout stages,.

Davis said: " I was shocked and taken aback when I was told about it. I thought it was a joke at first.

"It was just something that had never registered with me, that I might receive something like this. Now, however, I think it's unbelievable. To get recognition like this when I'm still playing is a massive thing."

Brian Noble, the former Bradford Bulls and Great Britain coach who is the current director of rugby at Toronto Wolfpack, receives an MBE for services to rugby league and charity.

Jennie Price, the Sport England chief executive since 2007, receives a CBE for services to sport, specifically for her work increasing levels of female participation.