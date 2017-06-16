Robin McBryde happy to release Wales players to help boost Lions squad

Wales interim head coach Robin McBryde is ready to help out the British and Irish Lions should Warren Gatland want to reinforce his squad to take on New Zealand.

Lions boss Gatland is set to call up four or five extra players for the tour and could raid the Wales team in the next few days.

And speaking after the 24-6 win over Tonga at Auckland's Eden Park, McBryde insisted he would welcome a call from Gatland.

"We weren't short-sighted enough to think we would come all the way to the other side of the world and not support the Lions if the call comes," he said.

"We'll have to wait and see how the boys rock up tomorrow. Obviously the Lions play then as well, so we'll just wait for that phone call.

"We are one of the nations that are involved in the British and Irish Lions. If we can support them then we'll help them out, but I don't know what Warren is going to do."

Wales next head to Apia to face Samoa on Friday, but they could yet travel without a few of their best players.

Gareth Anscombe, Thomas Young and captain Jamie Roberts would be among the leading contenders to join the Lions, if Gatland is looking for alternative options.

McBryde is confident Wales would be able to cope if their squad was reduced in number.

"I think we're three deep where we need to be, especially at front-row and scrum-half," he said.

"Those are the specialist positions. We've got enough versatility in the back five and behind to deal with any call-ups."

McBryde's Wales struggled to finish off the opportunities they created against Tonga as they turned over the ball at crucial moments.

Alex Cuthbert's superb first-half score and a late penalty try was enough to seal victory as fly-half Sam Davies ended the game with 12 points.

Tonga were committed and scrum-half Sonatane Takulua kicked two penalties to keep them in the hunt, but their poor discipline meant they were always up against it.

And Wales should and could have won by more as Davies missed three kicks at goal before the break.

"I thought we were pretty comfortable defensively and we weren't stressed too much," McBryde said. "Sometimes you have just got to leave the players out there to learn lessons.

"I was very pleased for Sam Davies. There was a big pressure kick in the second half, but he got it over.

"You have got to allow players time to make mistakes, learn the lessons, and problem solve on the way, and I think they did that pretty well. It was difficult conditions with the rain.

"We just have to learn to respect the ball a bit more. There were a couple of loose passes that just put us under pressure."

Asked if he fancied a shot at what would be his third Lions series, Roberts said: "We'll see. I'm still waiting for the call!

"I think the Lions have a great shot at the Test series. There are some seriously talented players there who can cause the All Blacks some problems."